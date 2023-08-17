Drake and Bobbi Althoff's podcast episode has been removed - here's why people think they're 'feuding'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Earlier this year, US TikTok star Bobbi Althoff was able to pull off the near-impossible - she managed to get Drake to appear on her podcast.

In the past, she has spoken to the likes of Offset, Lil Yachty and Tyga, and her ability to land big names even had some dubbing her an 'industry plant'.

And just months after switching from parenting influencer to podcaster, Drake agreed to be interviewed for Bobbi's The Really Good Podcast and clips from the chat instantly went viral this summer.

They recorded the episode whilst tucked up in bed, with the Bobbi's trademark awkwardness and Drake's obvious bemusement making the YouTube video a huge success (as well as mocking him, she asked him to buy her a Lamborghini).

All seemed to be well between the new friends, and Bobbi even attended one of Drake's concerts at the weekend.

Sharing a recording of herself looking pretty bored at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, she wrote: "Really in my element here @ this guys concert."

@bobbialthoff Really in my element here @ this guys concert ♬ original sound - Bobbi

However, just two days later, the podcaster removed her interview with Drake from all platforms. The video is no longer on YouTube, and the episode isn't available on Spotify.

On top of that, the clips that were previously uploaded to her TikTok account have also been taken down.

Internet sleuths quickly realised that Drake and Bobbi were no longer following each other on Instagram either, sparking rumours that their friendship may have come to an early end.

Fans have claimed that Drake may have been offended by the video she shared at his concert, while others believe it could all be part of a publicity stunt.

She has since been forced to deny rumours that she slept with Drake following a misleading clip from her interview on BFFs Podcast.

Following the mass delete, Bobbi shared news on her Instagram stories announcing that something big was coming.

Writing that there was a 'big announcement coming next Monday', she said: "Set a reminder because you guys will not want to miss this. Nine in the morning, someone's time zone."

Perhaps there will be some clarity next week...