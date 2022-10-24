Carrie Johnson could be setting up 'Goop style' lifestyle brand

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

She spent three years in Downing Street supporting her husband, former PM Boris Johnson, but Carrie Johnson could now have a new role - as the founder of a new lifestyle brand.

According to friends, she's looking to create sustainable and organic products for women - not too dissimilar to Goop, the lifestyle brand created by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Known for wearing rented outfits in a bid to be more sustainable with her fashion choices, Carrie even rented a Christos Costarellos dress for her wedding day - paying just £45 for the designer wedding gown from the website MyWardrobe HQ (opens in new tab).

A source at the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) said that Carrie has been in talks about 'setting up a line of sustainable and organic products for fashion-conscious women and children’.

Carrie hasn't confirmed the news yet or given any details, but it's assumed to be sustainable clothing, gifts and children's toys. However, we're sure she's not going to go as far as Gwyneth - whose wellness brand Goop has been criticised by NHS chiefs - which sells Vagina candles, jade eggs and vampire-repellent sprays via Goop.

Said to be moving to leafy Dulwich with her husband Boris and their two children, maybe we'll even see her fronting her own store on the affluent high street.

Carrie has showcased her sustainable fashion choices many times - including at the G7 summit in Cornwall in June 2021. On the first day, she wore a yellow belted dress by Alice Early which set her back just £8 to rent. She was also said to have packed many more rented dresses, including some Dolce & Gabbana and The Vampire's Wife designs from HURR.

In 2019 Carrie spoke about her efforts to become more sustainable (opens in new tab): "I’m far from perfect, but I try to remember to take a canvas bag to the supermarket, take my reusable bottle rather than buy plastic, and tonight I’m wearing a sustainable dress."

Passionate about making changes, she went on to talk about what others can do to bring about environmental change: “There is no escaping the fact that politicians, business leaders and journalists have a gigantic responsibility to make the right decisions, to change the way they do business and report the truth about what is happening in the world."