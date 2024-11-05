Cardi B had a brutal response to Elon Musk calling her a 'puppet'

Cardi B does not have time for Elon Musk's disparaging remarks.

The rapper has been campaigning for Kamala Harris in the run-up to the presidential election on 5 November. At a recent rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Cardi's teleprompter broke and there was a minute or so when she didn't have access to her prepared speech.

One X user (whose bio indicates they are a Donald Trump supporter) shared footage of the incident, calling it, "Holy embarrassing."

The Tesla CEO — who has endorsed Trump himself — reshared the message with the following words directed at Cardi B: "Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words."

He added: "The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy."

But the musician made sure that her thoughts were known, replying to the SpaceX founder: "I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!

"I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that."

She added: "You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm"

(Elon was born in South Africa, and purchased Twitter, renaming it X, in 2022.)

Cardi is one of many, many American celebrities who have come out in support of Kamala Harris, including Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Usher, Lizzo, Aubrey Plaza, and so many more.

Trump meanwhile has the support of figures including Hulk Hogan, Kanye West, and Russell Brand.

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris made lots of headlines in early September, when she subverted the "childless cat lady" trope to her advantage.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."