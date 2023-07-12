Cara Delevingne reveals why she snubbed F1 interview

Cara Delevingne has making headlines this week after a video of her opting out of an interview went viral on social media.

The 30-year-old model was seen in the middle of the grid walk at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

While watching, Sky Sports Formula One host, Martin Brundle, requested to talk to Cara in the area for her opinion on the sporting event.

In the video, Martin said: "Cara Delevingne here, let’s see if we can stand in the way."

However, the Suicide Squad star could be seen shaking her head and repeatedly said "No".

Martin insisted she spoke, as part of his new grid rule, which has been dubbed 'the Martin Brindle clause'.

Martin continued: "She doesn’t want to talk on the grid, but that’s the deal now, everyone talks on the grid."

Cara added: "I can't hear anything. I'm so sorry."

Whether she truly could not hear Martin, or was joking in a bid to avoid getting sucked into conversation, was unknown.

Martin attempted to spark conversation with other people in the crowd, and sarcastically remarked: "Oh well, I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting," after being snubbed as he walked away.

However, Cara has claimed she was instructed not to enter into conversation with Martin by an 'F1 representative'.

Taking to Twitter to clear up the matter, Cara wrote: "I was told to say no, so I did.

“Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think."

Well, that's that!

I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx https://t.co/ZIIbrKB0kOJuly 9, 2023 See more

Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think xJuly 9, 2023 See more

Martin is believed to be known for his headline-making interviews trackside, from Serena Williams to Tom Cruise.

Some Twitter users backed Martin, saying: "You're on the grid, you talk to the host broadcaster. They are the rules. If Martin is at a Fashion event and Fashion TV asks him a question, he answers."

A disappointed fan shared: "I don’t think it was rude, just disappointing for fans not to hear what Cara had to say. She was very polite to Martin, smiled and politely said no. Compare that to other celebs who just ignore him or have gangs who tell him to get f**ked. Cara just turned him down."

But, Cara's fans were quick to jump to her defence.

One tweeted: "Wasn't rude at all, she said 'no, thank you'. Then Martin decided to have a snide dig by saying 'I'm sure it would have been interesting' or something along those lines."

Another chimed: "Don’t listen to the haters."

A separate social media user supported: "No worries. Don't be victimised."

While another added: "You nor anyone else with a mic shoved in your face owe an explanation if you don't want to talk. He should just move on. Glad you enjoyed it."

In 2021, Formula One introduced a rule - the aforementioned 'Martin Brundle clause' - which ensures celebrity guests in the grid ditch their security, though Martin added in that attendees must talk to him when interviews.

At the time, he shared: "There have been new rules introduced, that any celebrities on the grid must not have bodyguards any longer. It must be the ‘Brundle clause’, and they’re obliged to talk to me. I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest."

However, F1 confirmed the only rule in the area is no security can accompany celebrities.

A spokesperson for the racing federation told PlanetF1: "Celebrities aren’t obliged to do interviews whilst on the grid, but security entourages are now no longer allowed to accompany them on there."