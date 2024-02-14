No, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are not collaborating on 'Renaissance Act II'

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are probably the two absolute biggest stars on the planet right now, so it's perhaps not surprising that there's an appetite for the singers to collaborate. But while this briefly seemed like a possibility, sadly rumours of such a collaboration have been nipped in the bud. Sob.

Earlier this week, Killah B - a producer who worked with Bey on her new hit song Texas Hold 'Em - was asked if the Beyhive could expect collabs on the superstar's upcoming album, Renaissance Act II, which she announced over the weekend. Reporters particularly mentioned Taylor, who is a friend of Beyoncé's and started out as a country singer (Bey's new record will be a country album, FYI).

"Let's just say she's on the approach of shocking the world," Killah B told TMZ, which was vague but seemed to point to a potential Taylor collab. However, a source immediately set hopeful fans straight, telling Entertainment Weekly that the Cruel Summer singer 'is not featured on Bey's new record in any way.'

Another reason why people have imagined a Bey/Tay collab could be on the cards is that the two women famously showed up to support each other last year, when both released a concert tour film — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé respectively.

After Queen Bey showed up to Taylor's premiere last October, the Midnights singer wrote on Instagram: "I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

We have just three words to say: Women! Supporting! Women!

Love to see it.