Bebe Rexha shares update after fan 'thought it would be funny' to throw a phone at her face during gig

Bebe Rexha has posted an update to fans following an incident at one of her gigs where she was struck in the face by a mobile phone.

The singer was performing for a crowd in New York when a concert goer appeared to throw a phone at her. In footage that has since been widely shared on social media, the 33 year old is seen stumbling backwards and crouching to the ground while holding her face before her security team escorts her offstage.

Ahead of the gig at Pier 17 on Sunday evening, the Take Me Home singer had shared an excited post on Instagram writing: "Not trying to be corny, but I’m definitely having the best fucking tour of my life. Seeing your faces every night just makes me happy and my heart is so full."

Following the incident, a 27 year old man from New Jersey, Nicolas Malvagna, has been charged with assault as per Sky News.

Bebe was taken to hospital, and later took to social media to update concerned fans, sharing a photo of her bruised eye with stitching tape.

She wrote: "I'm good."

Fans and celebrities sent their well wishes to the singer, with Demi Lovato writing: "Love you girly... I'm so sorry this happened to you."

Actor Lukas Gage commented: "Sending you [heart emojis]."

According to BBC News, the man has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

They report that the Manhattan District Attorney's office has claimed the concert-goer said: "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

He is due to appear in court on 1st July.

Bebe Rexha is set to continue her tour in the UK next month.