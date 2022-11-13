16 years later, the 'High School Musical' cast reunites in cute photographs
'Like no time has passed'
The cast of High School Musical are proving they’re still all in this together sixteen years later, as the Wildcats reunited in Paris. While sadly Zac Efron wasn’t in attendance, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and other members of the cast took a fun set of pictures together.
In the photos shared by director Kenny Ortega and singer Drew Seeley (Efron’s singing double for the first film), Seeley captioned his Instagram post, “Like no time has passed.”
Grabeel was seen wearing a Disney-themed sweatshirt in apparent homage to High School Musical’s mouse overlords, while Hudgens brought the glamour in a yellow silk mini dress and golden jewels. Blue, who played Efron’s baseball-obsessed best friend Chad in the film, opted for a hoodie and checked coat.
They were also joined at the reunion photos by Seeley, Ortega and Bart Johnson, who played Coach Bolton (Efron’s onscreen father and basketball coach).
High School Musical was an international sensation when it first was released in 2006, catapulting Efron and Hudgens into fame for their roles in the Disney musical. Spanning several films and sparking a spin-off show, the cast were gathered in Paris for the Dream It Convention where they met with fans and shared their experiences of the film.
For anybody nostalgic for more Wildcats action, a new installment in the High School Musical franchise was announced earlier this year. Called High School Musical 4: The Reunion, many of the original cast members (including Bleu, Grabeel and Monique Coleman) will be returning to East High School for a new film on Disney+. While the upcoming release date has yet to be announced, fans were disappointed to learn that Efron and Hudgens will not star in the project.
The pair obviously still have fond memories of their HSM days, as the pair both visited the high school where the series was filmed earlier this year. Hudgens shared an Instagram tour of the high school set to the first film’s song Breaking Free, while Efron paid homage to The Breakfast Club as he posed with his fist raised outside the high school.
“Don’t you…Forget about me,” he captioned his post.
