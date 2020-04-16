Why Kim Kardashian’s facialist loves Dior Capture Totale

Dior launched its most sustainable skincare line to date this year: Dior Capture Totale. And boy has it got everyone talking. Not only is the preternaturally youthful Gisele Bündchen the face of the range but it has the expert backing of Joanna Czech, facialist to Kim K and Bella Hadid, and a well-known stickler for science-led skincare in beauty circles.

Here’s why: Capture Totale satisfies two zeitgeists.

For the environmentally conscious it has little by way of plastic packaging or added fragrance and all five products – cleanser, toner, eye cream, face cream and serum – are recyclable.

Dior Capture Totale C.E.L.L. Energy Firming & Wrinkle-Correcting Creme, £109

In addition, it incorporates natural ingredients including Chinese peony and Madagascan Longoza, a plant with exceptional regenerative powers that even has the ability to grow on burnt land.

For science enthusiasts like Czech, Capture Totale is also rich in hyaluronic acid and a complex made up of four floral extracts, which helps to stimulate your skin’s ‘mother’ cells.

FYI, these cells are ‘mothers’ to all other skin cells and can rebuild the skin due to their ability to divide, duplicate and regenerate. The complex boosts their energy function, so your skin acts and behaves like it did when it was younger.

This is particularly true of the hero product – the Super Potent Serum.

Dior Capture Totale C.E.L.L. Energy Super Potent Serum, £119

When applied to the skin, expect it to look immediately glowy, dewy and plumped up. Precisely what healthy skin should look like.

No wonder it’s rumoured that when Czech ran out of her supply of Dior Capture Totale, she asked the company to courier her more bottles.