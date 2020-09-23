Meet the ultimate multi-tasking wellbeing product.

I’m a big believer that wellbeing is the key to that glow that comes from health and happiness.

Top make-up artists also clearly agree, which is why you’ll often find them backstage at time-pressured shows and shoots using Weleda’s Skin Food Body Butter to give massages hitting acupressure points to calm the mind, relieve tension, and soothe the senses.

At the same time as reaping the therapeutic effects, it works wonders to moisturise and repair dry, damaged skin, relieving tightness and itching, and leaving a diffused radiance all over the body. It also helps to extend the life of any tan you might’ve caught over the summer, which is how Victoria Beckham uses hers.