The must-have Childs Farm baby gifting set is on sale so prepare to regress

It also comes with a handy bath thermometer...

Hands up if you’re sleep deprived? Yes, us too. This perma-state of tiredness is why we’re constantly on the look out for products that’ll help aid with relaxation, or, failing that, just make our bath time routine more Zen-like, which is why we’re pretty excited by this Childs Farm bath time deal featuring x4 full-size products and a bath thermometer.

Contrary to what it says on Amazon, this sleepy set isn’t just for babies, it’s for everyone (trust us, this brand is a Marie Claire fave, and our beauty editor swears by the bubble bath and moisturiser). Plus, the products also come in their own mini briefcase, should you wish to elevate your home-office offering or get your newborn ready for the working world.

Shop the deal below:

DEAL IN FULL:

Childs Farm Baby Gifting Suitcase Containing Baby Wash, Bubble Bath, Moisturiser, Nappy Cream and Bath Thermometer

– was £24, now £16.99 (Save 29%!)



The ideal gift for a new mum, expectant family or just to spoil yourself, this gorgeous bath & bedtime set includes the following: a 250ml bottle of baby wash, a 250ml bottle of bubble bath, a 250ml bottle of moisturiser and a 250ml bottle of nappy cream, plus a bath thermometer to ensure the perfect water temperature.

This kit is a great way to sample a selection of ‘hero’ products from the Childs Farm range at a great introductory price, and best of all, be safe in the knowledge that the brand is designed for all skin types, with their products being both paediatrician and dermatologist approved and vegan and cruelty free.

That means that all skin, from sensitive skin to eczema-prone skin, will be well-looked after, nourished and prepped for a good night’s sleep.*

*We can’t promise you a great night’s sleep, but we can promise that their Organic Tangerine Oil Bubble Bath which is part of the set is the gold standard of bubble bath (we’re talking proper good bubbles and the most incredible scent) – so no one will blame you if you keep this, and gift the rest…