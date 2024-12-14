This natural skincare range promises to reduce deep wrinkles, redefine facial contours and boost collagen - I put it to the test

I'm a massive fan of natural skincare and where possible I will always try to use formulations inspired by and developed with natural ingredients. It's incredibly important to me and something that I do in order to live more sustainably.

You'll often find brands like Weleda in my bathroom cabinet. From an ethics perspective, Weleda is the gold standard and is known for its commitment to organic ingredients, sustainability and regenerative agriculture – a practice that aims to increase biodiversity and improve soil health, rather than depleting natural resources. This approach is crucial in the beauty industry, as it helps restore ecosystems instead of damaging them.

Which is why Weleda's new Blue Gentian and Edelweiss range caught my attention. It uses alpine plants, like Edelweiss and Blue Gentian, in the formulations, as well as a natural Collagen+ Active Complex, and promises to reduce deep wrinkles, redefine facial contours and boost collagen. Everything I look for in my daily skincare routine.

Edelweiss, which is known for its resilience in harsh conditions, is packed with antioxidants that protect the skin from environmental stressors. Blue Gentian, another hardy plant, is known for its soothing properties, which help calm irritated skin. Their antioxidant properties help combat free radicals, which are key contributors to premature ageing.

Free radicals are unstable molecules that damage cells through oxidative stress. This process can break down collagen and elastin, leading to fine lines and sagging skin. Antioxidants neutralise these free radicals, effectively slowing down the ageing process.

I was desperate to see if Weleda's Blue Gentian and Edelweiss range could deliver, so I put it to the test. Do these natural formulations deliver?

Texture and application

As soon as I tried the products, I was blown away by how creamy they felt and how great they smelled. The creams went on super smoothly and gave my skin that luxurious , nourishing feel without feeling too heavy.

I’m a fan of richer textures, so I actually use the night cream during the day because I find it more nourishing and hydrating than the day cream. But honestly, both of them soak in really well and leave my skin looking dewy and fresh instead of greasy.

The products

Weleda Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Contouring Day Cream, £28.95 £28.02 at Amazon A light, fast-absorbing moisturiser with a subtle botanical scent. It hydrates skin effectively, plumps up fine lines and balances pigmentation. My skin is softer, more hydrated skin with a luminous glow. Works well under make-up.

Weleda Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Contouring Eye and Lip Cream £18.33 at Amazon A gentle, fast-absorbing cream that effectively hydrates and reduces puffiness around eyes and lips. I love the herby scent and the fact that it leaves no residue. Great for fine lines around the lips.

Weleda Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Contouring Face Serum £29.97 at Amazon A powerful cell-renewing serum that gives immediate skin benefits - an instant moisture boost, helps balance skin pigmentation and accelerates skin renewal by 33% in four weeks. My skin looks glowy and healthy.

Weleda Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Contouring Night Cream £27.44 at Amazon An intensely hydrating night cream designed to regenerate skin and address ageing signs. It features a Collagen+ Active Complex that increases skin's collagen content and helps reduce deep wrinkles. I love using this cream day or night as it's super nourishing and leaves my skin juicy and plump.

Impressive results

I used this range for one month and my skin felt plump and nourished. What impressed me most was how each of these products seemed to enhance my skin's natural radiance - my skin looks healthy but also soothed and calm.

Is it worth it?

I love the range - I feel like a really nurturing moment of wellbeing for those of us looking for natural, sustainable skincare. In my experience, it delivers on its promises of nourishment, soothing effects and improved skin appearance. The mid-range pricing reflects the high-quality ingredients and ethical sourcing. For anyone passionate about natural beauty and appreciating the benefits of regenerative agriculture, Weleda's Blue Gentian and Edelweiss range could become a really handy part of your skincare routine.