Three in-the-know beauty ranges you HAVE to try

Superdrug’s own-brand beauty ranges are one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets – and if you haven’t tried them yet, there’s never been a better time

There are a lot of myths surrounding the world of beauty. One of the most persistent is that to get ‘the best’ of anything you’re gonna have to dig deep and spend, spend, spend. It’s closely related to the one about ‘proper’ skincare being the preserve of a very select few high-end brands. Fortunately, both are nonsense – as Superdrug’s tried, tested and praised by thousands ranges of own-brand products prove. (They’re so confident you will too, they’ve instigated a 100% money-back guarantee* that promises a full, 100%-no-questions-asked, refund).

Serious skincare made easy

Take the Me+ skincare range. This carefully tailored selection taps directly into one of the biggest trends in skincare in recent years for quality, hero ingredient-led formulations (and we’re talking serious beauty-insider buzzwords, such as polyglutamic acid and niacinamide alongside long-standing favourites, such as retinol and hyaluronic acid). All of which can be mixed and matched and layered to suit your own specific skincare needs.

Say, for example, you fall hard for the Me+ Polyglutamic Acid Booster (£8.99) (and why wouldn’t you? It plumps and hydrates, leaving skin feeling supple and helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines). A great complement to that would be the Me+ Hyaluronic Acid Sheet Mask (£2.99) – perfect for a concentrated boost of hydration on those self-care Sundays. And perhaps you’re in the market for a little extra protection from everyday environmental hazards? Then it’s the daily Me+ SPF30 Booster (£8.99) for you.

Tailormade beauty – from top to toe

You might, on the other hand, be one of the many who prefers a beauty range in which one tried-and-tested ingredient stars. Yep, Superdrug offers that too. The Vitamin C range, for example, has everything fans of that super-ingredient will need to help brighten and smooth the look of your skin. A special callout from us goes to the seriously hardworking Vitamin C Tonic (£4.99) (yes, toner is officially a thing again), which is enriched with 3% Fruit Acids Complex for an additional boost of antioxidants.

And if you’re beginning to think this is all about the face, think again – Superdrug’s own-brand ranges cater to all your everyday beauty needs. Take the Foot Pack range – a collection of super-pampering foot masks beloved by beauty editors and customers designed to tend to your every footcare need (Coconut Oil (£1.99) to moisturise, soothe and soften dry heels, or Charcoal (£1.99) to offer a nourishing deep cleanse). And they’re so easy to use – simply pop on the socks (aka ‘mask’), let them go to work and hey presto!

Try It, Love It – or your money back

And as if all of that wasn’t enough, each and every product across every one of Superdrug’s own brand ranges are covered by the 100% money-back guarantee – if you don’t love it (or even like it), you’ll get your money back, no questions asked.

What’s that you were saying about brilliant beauty?

Discover it now at superdrug.com

*On production of a valid receipt, Superdrug will refund the amount paid for the product via the original method of payment. Items without a valid receipt will be refunded onto a Superdrug gift card equivalent to the price on its system on the day the product is returned. Customers will also receive a voucher offer for 25% off their next purchase of own-brand products. Superdrug reserves the right to alter the terms of or withdraw the 100% Happiness Guarantee at any time.