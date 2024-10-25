I asked a make-up artist the best way to nail my base - I could never have predicted her answer

Val Garland is one of the most esteemed make-up artists of our time. Having worked with some of the biggest A-listers (from Kate Moss to Lady Gaga), written a bestselling book and been a judge on BBC's Glow Up, you can trust that Val knows her stuff. Having interviewed Val back in 2018 to celebrate the launch of her book Validated, I also know that she's one of the most personable, easy-to-talk to make-up artists I've met. For this reason, when I spotted her at an event recently, I had to go and ask for some advice.

You see, my skin recently has been playing up a LOT, which is very unusual for me. I've been experiencing breakouts and lots of dryness (especially under my chin) which has led to obvious flaking and uneven skin texture. Because of this, I wanted to ask Val her advice on how to help make-up sit smoothly on my skin, without highlighting those flaky areas.

Her simple answer? Get your skin straight first. Without that, make-up can only do so much. She gave me some great product recommendations to take away, and also mentioned that she was a huge fan of a certain facialist in London: Joanne Evans at Skin Matters.

Somewhat serendipitously, I actually had an invitation waiting for me in my inbox to go and see Joanne while she is working with science-backed skincare brand Environ. Without giving it a second thought, I booked in for an appointment. I mean, if it's good enough for the Val Garland...

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Joanne – who is an award-winning skin expert that founded her own studio – has such a warm presence, just as Val had described. I instantly felt safe and comfortable enough with her to discuss my skin issues. She echoed my opinion that my skin's barrier was in trouble after using Tretinoin that was clearly too strong for me. This had caused areas of dryness and sensitivity, along with lots of deep pores and breakouts. She recommended that I have the Advanced Vitamin Facial.

This began with a deep cleanse and some extractions, using fingers and a small needle to reach some very deep pores. This at times pinched but was not painful. She then focused on healing my skin and building my barrier back up in order to prevent further breakouts and irritation. This included a treatment using soundwaves to penetrate active ingredients deep into the skin, along with a light lactic acid peel to gently exfoliate without inflaming the skin further.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Joanne also used her very own Calming Gel, which has been formulated with the likes of glycerine, niacinamide and panthenol. The gel is ultra-soothing and refreshing on skin, and is ideal for anything from inflammation and irritation to cuts and post-aesthetic work. Joanne recommended it to me for an upcoming long-haul flight, when I just know my skin is going to freak out and misbehave.

As you can see in the picture above, a few days later my skin is back on the road to recovery, and I really do believe this is thanks to the work of Joanne during my facial. I needed a complete re-set in order to heal dryness and existing spots, and to prevent further damage.

My spots are fading and I am not feeling nearly as dry as I did. I have ditched the Tretinoin for the time being (until things look and feel a little better, when I will reassess) and I have started taking skin supplements by Advanced Nutrition Programme (again, as recommended by Joanne), which I can feel working already.

While I obviously want to recommend Joanne Evans and Skin Matters here, the lesson I've learnt through this experience is that taking a gentle approach when your skin is in trouble is always best. If you're experiencing irritation or breakouts that aren't normal for you, ditch the actives and strip back for a while. If it's within your budget and capability, book in with a trusted skin expert like Joanne too, who can really get you back on course and advise when it comes to your routine.

Find out more about Skin Matters appointments here.