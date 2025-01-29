I've tried them all—this affordable face mist is the only one guaranteed to soothe my dry, winter-worn skin
My go-to for instant hydration
While I’d like to believe I’m someone who never judges a product by its packaging (that’s the beauty editor equivalent of not judging a book by its cover, fyi), I’d be lying if I said looks didn’t matter. Whether it’s sleek minimalist bottles or fun colour pop tubes, I’m a magpie for the aesthetically pleasing. And so, sadly the product I’m about to tell you about sat in my beauty drawer for far longer than it should have.
I finally reached for it when I was heading away on holiday last year and found myself in need of a hydrating face mist that wouldn’t take up too much room in my already overpacked toiletries bag. Yet, while it was practicality alone that led me to initially grab Curél’s Deep Moisture Spray, it was the product inside that won me over and I have to say, unsexy though it may be, this is one seriously good face mist.
So, what’s so good about Curél’s Deep Moisture Spray?
Backed by Japanese skincare research, Curél’s Deep Moisture spray is a face mist that works hard. Alongside water, a must for hydration, you’ll also find glycerin and micro-ceramides, which help to prevent moisture loss from the skin, all combined in an ultra-lightweight formula. It’s also fragrance-free and pH-balanced, making it suitable for sensitive skin too. Basically, this is a fuss-free face mist that gets to work tackling moisture loss wherever you use it (it’s designed for both the face and body) housed in a handy aerosol for easy application.
A beauty editor's honest review
If you’re wondering how I slept on this face mist for so long, don’t worry, I’m as surprised as you are. I’ve since discovered that this mist has gone viral on TiKTok many times already, praised for its invisible feel and deep hydration. From my own use, I have to agree, although allow me to dive a little deeper into just why I love this face mist so much.
First of all, the aerosol applicator makes it a joy to use. The ultra-fine mist diffuses easily and smoothly without that unwanted splutter you get from spray-style mists. Then, when it comes to the formula, it’s fuss-free yet feels like it’s doing much more than just coating your face in water (La Roche Posay Eau Thermale, I’m looking at you). It’s not oily or greasy but the combination of added ceramides and glycerin do give the mist a slight slip on the skin, and in turn, it feels much more nourishing than other aerosol face mists. Lastly, it's super gentle and I’ve never felt even a hint of irritation, even when my eyes are feeling particularly dry and scratchy at the end of the day. Overall, it does exactly what is says on the tube, which in my opinion is a reason to shout about it.
I would say that the size of the bottle makes it tricky to cart around with you, so I'd love to see it in a more travel-sized format too.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t suggest using this in place of a great moisturiser especially if you struggle with dry skin, however, if you’re looking for a way to add an extra dose of hydration throughout the day, this is a great option. I’m especially fond of reaching for this when I’ve spent the day inside and with central heating wreaking havoc on my skin. A spritz of this, on both clean skin or over makeup, takes the tightness away and leaves my skin feeling a little less uncomfortable. I can’t wait to keep it in the fridge when the weather warms up for a refreshing boost too.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
The new Jil Sander perfumes are some of the best I’ve ever smelled—trust me, I’ve been writing about fragrance for the last 15 years
By Sunil Makan
-
Overwhelmed with supplement advice RN? Us too - 6 nutritionists share the only supplements they take
Add these to basket for a wellbeing boost.
By Anna Bartter
-
Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, and Kelly Rutherford swear by this designer bag brand and you won’t believe the prices
I scoured the internet to find the exact same styles, so you don’t have to
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
All beauty editors love RevitaLash for super long eyelashes—the brand's brow product is the *real* gamechanger
I don't even need a pencil to fill them in
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Take it from me—this new nail trend delivers clean and chic looks that are impressively long-lasting
This Brazilian technique is *chef's kiss*
By Nessa Humayun
-
I’ve always struggled with creasing and dark circles until I discovered this game-changing concealer
Skincare ingredients meets buildable coverage
By Jazzria Harris
-
My hair is prone to dryness - these are the products that I swear by to bring it back to health
The very best hydrating buys
By Matilda Stanley
-
Experts have called 2025 the year of the fringe—I think the 'heavy fringe' might just be the coolest one
This bold cut will make your bone structure sing
By Nessa Humayun
-
Don't be put off by this perfume note—it's a one-way ticket to a rich and sexy evening scent
Smoky and sophisticated
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
New year have you craving change? 6 hairstyles top pros confirm will transform your look
New year, new hair
By Jazzria Harris
-
This classic cream has really surprised me—now I understand why it’s been a fan favourite for over 100 years
The simple yet hydrating formula banished my winter skin
By Matilda Stanley