I've tried them all—this affordable face mist is the only one guaranteed to soothe my dry, winter-worn skin

While I’d like to believe I’m someone who never judges a product by its packaging (that’s the beauty editor equivalent of not judging a book by its cover, fyi), I’d be lying if I said looks didn’t matter. Whether it’s sleek minimalist bottles or fun colour pop tubes, I’m a magpie for the aesthetically pleasing. And so, sadly the product I’m about to tell you about sat in my beauty drawer for far longer than it should have.

I finally reached for it when I was heading away on holiday last year and found myself in need of a hydrating face mist that wouldn’t take up too much room in my already overpacked toiletries bag. Yet, while it was practicality alone that led me to initially grab Curél’s Deep Moisture Spray, it was the product inside that won me over and I have to say, unsexy though it may be, this is one seriously good face mist.

So, what’s so good about Curél’s Deep Moisture Spray?

Backed by Japanese skincare research, Curél’s Deep Moisture spray is a face mist that works hard. Alongside water, a must for hydration, you’ll also find glycerin and micro-ceramides, which help to prevent moisture loss from the skin, all combined in an ultra-lightweight formula. It’s also fragrance-free and pH-balanced, making it suitable for sensitive skin too. Basically, this is a fuss-free face mist that gets to work tackling moisture loss wherever you use it (it’s designed for both the face and body) housed in a handy aerosol for easy application.

A beauty editor's honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

If you’re wondering how I slept on this face mist for so long, don’t worry, I’m as surprised as you are. I’ve since discovered that this mist has gone viral on TiKTok many times already, praised for its invisible feel and deep hydration. From my own use, I have to agree, although allow me to dive a little deeper into just why I love this face mist so much.

First of all, the aerosol applicator makes it a joy to use. The ultra-fine mist diffuses easily and smoothly without that unwanted splutter you get from spray-style mists. Then, when it comes to the formula, it’s fuss-free yet feels like it’s doing much more than just coating your face in water ( La Roche Posay Eau Thermale , I’m looking at you). It’s not oily or greasy but the combination of added ceramides and glycerin do give the mist a slight slip on the skin, and in turn, it feels much more nourishing than other aerosol face mists. Lastly, it's super gentle and I’ve never felt even a hint of irritation, even when my eyes are feeling particularly dry and scratchy at the end of the day. Overall, it does exactly what is says on the tube, which in my opinion is a reason to shout about it.

I would say that the size of the bottle makes it tricky to cart around with you, so I'd love to see it in a more travel-sized format too.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t suggest using this in place of a great moisturiser especially if you struggle with dry skin, however, if you’re looking for a way to add an extra dose of hydration throughout the day, this is a great option. I’m especially fond of reaching for this when I’ve spent the day inside and with central heating wreaking havoc on my skin. A spritz of this, on both clean skin or over makeup, takes the tightness away and leaves my skin feeling a little less uncomfortable. I can’t wait to keep it in the fridge when the weather warms up for a refreshing boost too.