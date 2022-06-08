Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We all now know how important it is to wear your SPF every day. Come rain or shine (or cloud for that matter). The best facial sunscreens not only stop us from burning but also they also protect your skin from the damaging effects of UVA rays. Things like premature ageing and hyperpigmentation.

But the thing about it is consistency, you have to do it every single day. And the key to doing this is finding a product that you genuinely enjoy using. I wholeheartedly believe that the CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50+ (£15 | Lookfantastic) is the best SPF moisturiser on the market.

I have been a CeraVe fan ever since it landed on our shores in 2018. I am loyal to the brand’s Hydrating Cleanser (£10| Lookfantastic) – you really can’t beat it – the Hyaluronic Acid Serum (£17 | Lookfantastic) is a delight and the Moisturising Lotion SPF25 was my everyday go-to.

However, I was always slightly disappointed that it wasn’t the higher SPF. In the colder months of the year, around autumn and winter, I didn’t mind as much. But come spring/summer time I was reaching for other sunscreens that offered me that little bit extra protection. I wasn’t alone in this, many of my beauty editor friends loved the original but were crying out for that higher factor.

And then finally, earlier this year, our prayers were answered.

What is so good about the CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50+?



First of all, like all CeraVe products, the formula contains three essential ceramides that help to protect the skin barrier. Ceramides make up to 50% of the skin barrier, so they are essential for healthy, happy and hydrated skin. As someone with dry, and often dehydrated skin, this is music to my ears. (If you have oily skin, don’t worry you’ll love it too as it’s non-comedogenic so won’t clog those pores.) There’s also vitamin E and niacinamide in there too, which soothe and destress the skin.

Secondly, the texture is super lightweight, so doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. Something that’s super important in the hotter months of the year. It’s a mineral sunscreen so it’s quite a white cream, but those with dark skin tones need not worry, it blends in incredibly quickly and doesn’t leave behind a white cast.

It’s fragrance-free, which means that it hasn’t had any fragrance added to the formula to make it smell a certain way. However, it does have the most beautiful subtle scent of suncream, which I particularly love.

And finally, the price. When you have to use something every day, you don’t want it to cost a lot. At £15 this is a bargain beauty product that delivers.

I use this in place of a day moisturiser and then top up my protection with one of the best SPF to apply over make-up throughout the day.

As you can tell, I am in love. And I am convinced you will be too.