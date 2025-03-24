This new gentle serum will make your skin glow like you just had a premium facial - without the huge price tag

My skin is one of my biggest enemies. I spent years battling with acne, and as soon as that was under control, a host of other issues started to crop up. But one problem I have always had and can’t seem to shake is dullness.

Many of the serums and creams that claim to brighten can be pricey or a little bit too harsh for my skin, so I’m usually resistant to trying something new. But after testing it out, I’ve found that Beauty Pie’s Youthbomb 360° Double Vitamin Radiance Concentrate might just be the miracle product I’ve been needing.

Beauty Pie launched its original Youthbomb serum three years ago, but it’s now been upgraded with even more radiance-boosting ingredients to make your skin look unbeatably fresh. Formulated superbioavailable Vitamins B3 (aka Niacinamide, for barrier strengthening) and stable C (for extra brightening), it tackles a wealth of skin concerns.

Youthbomb 2.0 is designed to firm, resurface, brighten, and tighten in one simple step - and it’s clinically proven to improve radiance by up to 94% in 28 days. I’ve mostly assumed that vitamin C serums like this will be too harsh for everyday use, but Youthbomb is also suitable for sensitive skin. Sounds too good to be true? I thought so too, but my doubts were quickly squashed. Here’s how I got on with it.

My experience with Beauty Pie’s Youthbomb 360° Double Vitamin Radiance Concentrate

The first thing I love about this serum is its lightweight formula. You only need a couple of pumps to cover your whole face and it sinks in extremely quickly. But thanks to the smooth consistency, it has a hydrating finish too. My face gets particularly dehydrated during colder weather and I can’t stand the feeling of tight, stripped skin after cleansing, but Youthbomb immediately tackles that feeling.

Another huge pro is that it can be used as part of your daytime or nighttime skincare routine. I’ve stuck to using it in the morning followed by my moisturiser of choice and my best sun cream , and it layers beautifully with makeup - no pilling or clinging in sight. Other brightening serums I have used have a thicker consistency which needs longer to dry down, which I always find pretty tedious.

Although I love skincare, any product that combines multiple ingredients and offers multiple benefits is going to be a winner for me. The lazier I can be the better, particularly in the mornings. Formulated with Vitamin B for clarity and Vitamin C for brightening, Youthbomb tackles two of my biggest concerns in seconds.

(Image credit: Future)

After using retinol at night, I try to keep my skincare the following morning as hydrating and minimalist as possible. This usually isn’t a problem, but sometimes I resent not being able to use harder-working products that will do good during the day. Thanks to Youthbomb’s gentle yet powerful formula, it’s more than safe to use on my face every day regardless of my evening routine.

I’ve already noticed an improvement in the evenness of my skin tone, as well as a much smoother texture. My breakouts have also been far less angry, presumably thanks to Youthbomb’s resurfacing powers and ability to brighten darker spots left behind by acne.

If you’re coming out of winter and noticing that your skin is lacking in the glow department or you’re on a quest to get your complexion looking more even, smoother, or just improve skin clarity, Youthbomb will take care of it without causing any irritation. It’s a new mainstay in my morning routine.