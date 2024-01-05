Seeking medical advice was the best thing I ever did for my skin – these are the doctor-led skincare brands I swear by

One of the very best things I ever did for my skin was go and see a dermatologist. At the time, I was struggling with a very random bout of adult acne, and was at a loss for how to treat it after trying what felt like everything. Not only did my derm determine a diagnosis and cause, she was able to recommend me a strict skincare routine from her expertise.

Ever since then, I've had a new-found respect for skin doctors and medical professionals. As our largest organ, the skin is so fascinating, and the experts who research it and work with it every day really can be trusted when it comes to topical product application.

This is perhaps why I enjoy doctor-led skincare brands so much; I feel safe in their presence, and know that when I reach for something, I will usually not be disappointed. These brands have gone through years of scientific research, rigorous testing and expert approval, making them a solid pick for your own routine.

From Augustinus Bader to Skinceuticals, here are some of my favourites, including the products I reach for most often.

1. Skinceuticals

Without a doctor in its name, it'd be easy to dismiss Skinceuticals in this category – but it is in fact founded by a dermatologist, professor and skincare chemist by the name of Dr Sheldon Pinnnell. Launched in 1997, Skinceuticals works with everyone from scientists to surgeons to deliver the most elite, sophisticated formulas that cleanse, treat, moisturise and protect your skin. IMO, you simply cannot beat the brand's serums, which may be pricey, but are absolutely worth it. My favourite vitamin C is Phloretin CF, while H.A. Intensifier is a stellar hyaluronic acid.

2. Dr Sebagh

Dr Jean-Louis Sebagh is a doctor who administers non-surgical treatments in clinic, as well as being responsible for creating a topical product range focused on cellular rejuvenation. I've found the brand to particularly shine when it comes to hydrating and brightening; for example, I love the hyaluronic acid as well as the vitamin C primer, which has an added SPF 15 to top up your daily sun protection.

3. 111Skin

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides has spent decades on Harley Street treating those with skin concerns. He launched his science-backed brand in 2012, which has skyrocketed to success and become a celeb favourite, with the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber loving 111Skin. It's certainly pricey, but if you can only afford one thing, check out the Rose Gold Brightening serum and cult Repair Serum.

4. Dr Dennis Gross

Perhaps one of the best known skincare-led brands around, Dr Dennis Gross is loved for cutting edge formulations – including of course, his Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, which revolutionised the way we exfoliate (although, we only recommend the single-use wipes for travel, as they are quite wasteful). The New York-based dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon doesn't just excel in AHAs and BHAs though; I adore the brand's vitamin C moisturiser, which feels like a cloud on skin and brightens like a dream.

5. Augustinus Bader

The 'it-brand' of the last few years, Augustinus Bader products will be found on the shelves of all your fave A-listers, from Naomi Campbell to Victoria Beckham, who he famously collaborated with on her namesake brand's first foray into skincare. While he isn't a doctor, he is a professor in stem cell biology – meaning he really knows his stuff when it comes to skin. Professor Bader's expertise in stem cell biology and cell technology have resulted in creams and the like that boost your skin's renewal process for a healthier, more youthful-looking complexion. Invest in 'The Cream' or 'The Rich Cream', and you won't look back.

6. Dr Sam Bunting

Another cosmetic dermatologist situated on Harley Street, Dr Sam is known not only for her in-clinic appointments, but also her social media presence and expertise. It makes sense then that her next step was to develop an active ingredients-focused brand that honours simple yet efficacious formulations for everyday life. The cleanser is a bestseller for a reason, and the newer Gossamer Tint is the ultimate skin-meets-make-up hybrid product.

7. Murad

Dr Howard Murad is a pioneer in the skincare world, having launched the first clinical skincare products to mass market. As well as his topical range, he's known for his many books and never-ending knowledge about the skin as an organ, including how to hydrate it through the foods you eat. Over the years he's also incorporated wellness into his brand more prevalently, in line with the modern beauty narrative. Try the gentle oat cleanser and brilliant SPF to begin.