From Fawn Print to Milky Matcha—These Are Autumn 2026’s Defining Nail Trends

After seasons of barely-there shades and pared-back “clean girl” manicures, nails are having fun again. Colour is bolder, nail art more playful and the perfectly uniform manicure is giving way to unexpected combinations of prints, finishes and shades.
Social media has undoubtedly accelerated the shift. As feeds become less curated and more personality-led, manicures are following suit—becoming another form of self-expression rather than simply the finishing touch.
That doesn’t mean minimalism is over. Instead, the biggest nail trends for autumn/winter 2026 strike a balance between the two: playful but polished, directional yet wearable. From translucent matcha tones and fawn-inspired prints to mix-and-match designs and a new take on classic burgundy, these are the four trends set to define the season.
Matcha Nails
Sheer, milky polishes are nothing new, but we used to see them almost exclusively in nude, pink, and white. Now, that translucent finish is being applied to practically every colour of the rainbow.
For autumn/winter, I’m particularly drawn to muted matcha and sage greens, alongside sheer browns and mauves. They add colour interest while keeping that soft, understated quality people love about a milky manicure.
For this look, I used Manucurist Milky Matcha, applying two thin coats followed by a top coat. It also looks beautiful with just one coat if you want an even sheerer finish.
Manucurist
Milky Matcha
Kure Bazaar
Matcha Latte Nail Polish
The Fawn Print Manicure
I fell in love with this look the moment I saw it. I suspect the inspiration has filtered down from fashion, where animal prints have been everywhere over the past couple of seasons. Rather than classic leopard or tortoiseshell, though, this has a softer, almost Bambi-like quality.
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I created a warmer, slightly reddish interpretation, although the technique works with lots of different colour combinations. I started by painting small burgundy brushstrokes in the same direction using a fine liner brush. Once dry, I layered a sheer peach polish over the top, allowing the darker marks underneath to soften slightly and create a more muted, natural effect. I then added another layer of burgundy detailing before finishing with two coats of top coat.
Nailberry
Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Essie
Nail Polish in Boho Rodeo Fringes & Saddle Dark
Mix-and-Match Manicures
Mix-and-match nails are becoming increasingly popular, and it’s no longer just about wearing a different colour on every finger. We’re seeing contrasting patterns, nail art, gems, block colour and French tips all appearing within the same set.
For my version, I combined some of my favourite shades of the season, alternating full block colour with fine French tips. The result still feels considered and wearable, but there’s much more personality to it than a perfectly uniform manicure.
Bio Sculpture
Dotting Tool Set
Manucurist
Customisable Trio
Brown-Toned Burgundy
While chocolate brown has dominated for the past few years, burgundy is the undisputed queen of autumn/winter nail colours. This season, I predict we’ll see the two meet somewhere in the middle: deep burgundies with warmer, earthy brown undertones.
It makes the classic wine-red manicure feel richer, slightly vampier and subtly different from the burgundies we’ve seen in previous seasons.
To bring another element to the look, I painted one hand in full block colour and gave the other a fine French tip in the same shade. I used Manucurist Grenat for the burgundy and Hortencia as the base for the French manicure, drawing the tip with Grenat and a fine liner brush before finishing with top coat.
Mateja Novaković is a professional manicurist and content creator whose work has been featured on some of the world’s most respected beauty and fashion portals. She qualified as a manicurist in 2021 and, only four months later, took a leap of faith, leaving her permanent job to pursue her passion for nails.
Through creativity, precision, and a distinctive aesthetic, her Instagram profile quickly gained attention from international nail and jewellery brands, fashion magazines, major online portals, and even global celebrities. Today, Mateja works full-time as a nail content creator, inspiring manicure lovers around the world with her recognisable style and artistry.