My £4 Secret to a Minimal Manicure—This Simple Tool Makes Bare Nails Look Immaculate

I've been on an extended break from the salon for going on two whole years now. After years of bi-weekly gel manicures and a slew of too-harsh removals, my once long and strong nails were left in tatters: brittle and peeling; they were wholly incapable of growing.
While gel manicures shouldn't harm your nails, and any nail tech worth their salt will be gentle with removal, it was sadly too late for me, and I've spent the last few years trying to repair the damage. Part of that includes getting polish manicures and making sure the technician pays special attention to my cuticles.
During a recent appointment, I was intrigued by a rather retro tool being used: a nail brush. As my manicurist put it, they're essential if you're going for the "bare nail aesthetic" or are otherwise focused on recovery and want to keep your hands looking groomed and tidy throughout. Safe to say, I was sold. I bought one for a very reasonable £4, and it's since become a staple of my home nail care routine. Ahead, everything you need to know about this underrated tool and how to use it.
What Are Nail Brushes Good For?
"Nail brushes are a super simple and cost-effective tool for keeping nails, fingertips and surrounding skin clean," explains session manicurist Ami Streets. "They help remove dirt, debris and product residue that can collect around and underneath the nails, cleaning beneath the free edge of the nail, and getting into hard-to reach areas around the cuticle and nail folds."
But beyond cleanliness, they also provide a vital role when it comes to grooming: the gentle brushing action can also provide light stimulation and exfoliation to the skin, leaving hands feeling and looking refreshed and invigorated. "It's an essential to add-in to your daily grooming habits," adds Streets.
Botanics
Natural Bristle Nail Brush
How to Use a Nail Brush
The key is to use them gently, explains the manicurist, so no aggressive scrubbing, especially on sensitive areas like cuticles.
To use a nail brush, first start by wetting your hands and nails with walk water, apply a mild hand soap or cleanser then gently brush around and underneath each nail using light pressure back-and-forth movements. "Pay particular attention to the underside of the free edge and the skin around the nail," adds Streets. "After brushing, rinse and dry your hands thoroughly, then follow with a nourishing hand cream, oil or balm and as always finish with a cuticle oil to replenish moisture and leave hands feeling soft and smooth."
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If you're looking to use a nail brush as part of your grooming routine, use it first at the cleansing stage. Then proceed with the rest of your manicure.
Marie Claire-Approved Nail Care Products
L'occitane
Shea (karité) Hand Cream