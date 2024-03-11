These are the 5 key products you need to recreate Margot Robbie's Oscars beauty look
Shop all of the products here
Margot Robbie is a master of fresh, undone and incredibly chic beauty looks—the 2024 Oscars was no different. For this year's 96th Annual Academy Awards, she ditched her bubblegum pink Barbie gowns for a shimmering black Versace gown. Her make-up, as ever, was understated and breathtakingly beautiful.
Immediately I knew I need to find out exactly what products were used so that I can attempt to recreate some semblance of her look. Luckily, make-up artist Pati Dubroff spilled the details. Inspired by "harmonising" Margot's make-up with her deep espresso dress, Pati's key product was a lipstick that is a go-to for Margot, plus 4 other key products. Nail artist Betina Goldstein also shares that shade she used to create Margot's manicure.
Take a closer look at Margot's 2024 Oscars make-up look and where to shop the exact products.
Shop Margot Robbie's 2024 Oscars Make-Up Look
Every great make-up look starts with a fantastic base, which is why Chanel La Base Matifiiante Perfecting Makeup Primer was used to both hydrate and mattify the skin, prepped and ready for make-up.
One of the focal points of Margot's look was a natural flush, which was achieved using Chanel's Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Jersey. It's a pretty coral shade that has great pigment without looking OTT.
Soft but defined espresso-coloured kitten liner were created with using Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Espresso followed by Chanel Le Liner de CHANEL Liquid Eyeliner High Precision Longwear in Ultra Brun.
The star of the show with Margot's look was undoubtedly her lip colour, Intemporelle. The perfect peachy, pinky nude that complements her skin tone so well, it's like it was made for her.
Shop Margot Robbie's 2024 Oscars Manicure
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
