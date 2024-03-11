Margot Robbie is a master of fresh, undone and incredibly chic beauty looks—the 2024 Oscars was no different. For this year's 96th Annual Academy Awards, she ditched her bubblegum pink Barbie gowns for a shimmering black Versace gown. Her make-up, as ever, was understated and breathtakingly beautiful.

Immediately I knew I need to find out exactly what products were used so that I can attempt to recreate some semblance of her look. Luckily, make-up artist Pati Dubroff spilled the details. Inspired by "harmonising" Margot's make-up with her deep espresso dress, Pati's key product was a lipstick that is a go-to for Margot, plus 4 other key products. Nail artist Betina Goldstein also shares that shade she used to create Margot's manicure.

Take a closer look at Margot's 2024 Oscars make-up look and where to shop the exact products.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Shop Margot Robbie's 2024 Oscars Make-Up Look

Chanel La Base Matifiiante Perfecting Makeup Primer £46 at Boots Every great make-up look starts with a fantastic base, which is why Chanel La Base Matifiiante Perfecting Makeup Primer was used to both hydrate and mattify the skin, prepped and ready for make-up.

Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Jersey £40 at Fenwick One of the focal points of Margot's look was a natural flush, which was achieved using Chanel's Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Jersey. It's a pretty coral shade that has great pigment without looking OTT.

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Espresso £24 at Boots Soft but defined espresso-coloured kitten liner were created with using Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Espresso followed by Chanel Le Liner de CHANEL Liquid Eyeliner High Precision Longwear in Ultra Brun.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Intemporelle £37 at Boots The star of the show with Margot's look was undoubtedly her lip colour, Intemporelle. The perfect peachy, pinky nude that complements her skin tone so well, it's like it was made for her.

Shop Margot Robbie's 2024 Oscars Manicure

(Image credit: Getty Images / Aliah Anderson)