If you don’t like traditional blushers, you’ll adore this clear formula

Blush (opens in new tab) truly can bring any make-up look to life with just a couple dabs of pink on either cheek. As someone with rosacea (opens in new tab), I’ve always had a weird relationship with blush. For years hating it, trying to mask any trace of redness. But now I’m in my discovery era—and loving it. In fact, it’s one of the products I’m most excited to try as a beauty editor. Discovering new formulas, textures, shades and finishes.

But would you believe me if I told you my new favourite blush is… clear? Yes, completely clear. Glassy is the product in question and comes courtesy of Italian brand EspressOh (opens in new tab)—which went viral on TikTok last year—and just so happens to finally be available to buy in the UK. After getting my hands on the products, most notably the blush, I’ve not been able to stop raving about it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clear, colour-changing blush from a blusher convert.

Formula, packaging and finish

Housed in a small glass jar with a sweet pink lid, Glassy has a fairly thick gel formula, which has an obvious silicone feel to it. This means that it’s able to hold its shape pretty well without glooping everywhere and glides onto the skin easily. This is super important for those who have rosacea since any aggravation or blending to the skin can cause further flushing and irritation. The pigment shows near instantly after being applied onto the skin and is blendable until you get the finish you’re after.

Don’t be mistaken, just because the formula is clear to begin with doesn’t mean it’s not super pigmented, especially on my light complexion. A little goes a long way, and remember: it’s easier to add than take away. Start by applying a very small dot to the cheeks and blending with your finger (if you don't mind stained fingertips) or a brush. You’re left with an incredibly dewy, almost wet-look finish. Since the pigment acts as a stain, if you’re not a fan of dewy finishes, simply let the blush sit on your skin for a few minutes and then blot away some of the excess and you’ll be left with a subtle stain.

Don’t be tempted to keep dipping your fingers into the pot. Firstly, germs—hopefully that goes without saying. Secondly, if the blush has shifted and changed to the rosy hue on your fingers already, if you add this back into the pot, it’ll stain the pot. Sadly, I'm not a huge fan of the blush packaging. I don't think it's super easy to open and I don't love the mess it creates, so would prefer something a little more elegant.

Now, the technology used in EspressOh isn't anything brand new. In fact, it’s been used in popular South Korean products for years already. The same can be said for Youthforia's BYO Blush (opens in new tab), a colour-changing blush oil that works similarly; interacting with the pH levels in your skin to create the perfect blushed tone for you.

The downside of the EspressOh Glassy Blush is that it uses just one pink shifting shade called 'red 27', which means you'll get the same hue every time. The product also isn't buildable making it harder to work with the formula into the exact finish you want.

There are actually a few other colour-shifting ingredients that cosmetic chemists can use to create different stains, including orange and purple. Here’s hoping we see more of these shades in the near future.

Having said all of that, it doesn’t make this product any less exciting, especially if you're new to products that react to your skin's pH. I’m personally really enjoying playing around with colour-changing make-up, despite its limitations.

