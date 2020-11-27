6 Black Friday buys for fragrance lovers

Black Friday is actually here. There’s no better time in the year to shop beauty and skincare with discounts and deals on everything from Mac lipsticks to ghd hair stylers and Kerastase shampoos. It’s like LOOKFANTASTIC knew we needed a big pick me up as they’ve gone all in this cyber week with an incredible 50% off cult fragrances too.
So, if you’re looking to treat yourself or tick a present or two off your Christmas shopping list. This Christmas I’m planning on treating my family to a new fragrance each as, I’ve found over these two lockdown’s, there’s no pick me up quite like a spritz of your favourite perfume or aftershave.
Shop up-to 50% off with code ‘BFBEAUTY’ we also have a special Marie Claire code just for you, ‘MARIELF50‘ – discounts vary depending on what you’re buying. Try all of these codes at the checkout and see which come up with the biggest discount. There’s also some amazing complimentary gifts and samples available with certain products too so it’s worth keeping an eye out for those.
A timeless gift it’s scientifically proven that a specific scent can evoke beautiful memories of summer holidays, days by the sea, weddings, parties and more. There’s a gorgeous nostalgia to them that which, at an uncertain time such as this, makes the gift of fragrance feel even more like a big hug.
These are the six fragrances in my basket right now…
Versace Blue Jeans (75ml)
£32, £16
Opening with an invigorating cocktail of Bergamot, Citrus and Geranium Versace’s Blue Jeans is iconic. With 50% off with code ‘BFBEAUTY‘ I’m thinking my little sister will love this.
Giorgio Armani My Way (50ml)
£76, £57
Armani describe ‘My Way’ as a walk through a botanical garden which sounds right up my Mum’s street. There’s 40% off selected fragrances by the brand at LookFantastic with a complimentary Si deluxe Bauble when you spend £60 on the brand. AND an exclusive Luminous Silk Primer (full size) GWP when you spend £80 on brand. What a treat.
This Works Super Sleep Pillow spray (40ml)
£18, £13.50
Whilst this isn’t a fragrance you’d reach for as you were leaving for dinner This Works’ cult sleep spray is ideal for a loved one who struggling to get their full 8 hours. A perfect stocking filler.
Elie Saab Le Parfum (50ml),
£44.20, £21.80
This is my best friend’s favourite fragrance, with rich notes of jasmine and patchouli it’s reminiscent of sunny summer days. I don’t think I’ve ever come across a price this great for it, with £22.40 off at LookFantastic I’ll be buying two.
Marc Jacobs Rain Eau de toilette (100ml),
£38, £19.99
Save 30% on Marc Jacobs playful Rain fragrance this Black Friday. I’m eyeing this up for my brother’s girl friend as its indisputably cool. With top notes of wet cut grass and sparkling strawberries it also sounds a little like an exotic cocktail I’d kinda be down to sample. (Obviously, it goes without saying, please don’t drink your perfume).
AromaWorks room mist,
£12, £8.04
We’ve spent more time at home this year than ever before and it’s got me really into room sprays. Mostly off my Grandma’s recommendations, I’m hooked on them. A great one entirely changes the energy of the room and can really lift your mood. I’m going to treat my Grandma and I to this one.