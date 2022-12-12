If you're still looking for Christmas gifts, you'll want to have these luxury beauty hampers on your radar

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Harvey Nichols. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

We're officially less than two weeks away from Christmas, and if you still have presents left to buy, please know that you're not alone. In fact, almost everybody we know is still trailing through gift guides (opens in new tab) on the hunt for inspiration. Because this year, Christmas shopping just seem a bit trickier. You see, as we're all keeping a closer eye on what we're spending, we're also keeping a closer eye on the Christmas presents we're shopping for.

Sure, we want our Christmas gifts to be ethical (opens in new tab), but we also want to buy things that our loved ones are truly going to get some use out of. Forget ill-thought-out gifts that sit in the back of drawers collecting dust, this year we're buying presents that deliver bang for their buck and that are guaranteed to get used (you can get inspo in our luxury beauty gift guide (opens in new tab)) . And we get it, when it comes to shopping for the beauty lovers in your life, personal tastes make this a tricky goal to hit. The good news is, however, Harvey Nichols Beauty Gift Hampers (opens in new tab) have you sorted.

Whether your shopping for make-up gifts or skincare, Harvey Nichols' beauty hampers have all bases covered when it comes to luxury gifting. Plus, you can reuse the hampers as a boujee picnic basket (or as somewhere to store blankets to shelter from these cold, winter climes).

Sound good? Keep scrolling for the five Harvey Nichols Beauty Gift Hampers we can't wait to gift.

1. Let It Glow Hamper

(opens in new tab) Harvey Nichols Let It Glow Hamper £195 at Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) This hamper contains a whole host of luxury treats. For starters, a La Mer lip polish that relieves dry, winter lips in minutes. Then there's the 111Skin sheet mask duo (one for the face, one for the eyes) to beat post-party-season fatigue and help inject skin with radiance. You'll also find a Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, Kate Somerville mini cleanser and full-size Caudalie face mist inside, too. Our favourite addition? Cult Tan-Luxe Super Glow delivers a natural-looking glow, radiance and tan to every skin tone with unparalleled ease.

2. Hair Heroes Hamper

(opens in new tab) Harvey Nichols Hair Heroes Hamper £255 at Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) Not only does this hamper contain a ghd gold styler, but there's also a luxury Rock & Ruddle hair brush to leave lengths glossy and shiny. Alongside these you'll find a Ouai Shampoo and Conditioner for Medium Hair (you will not regret trying these washes—they smell divine), a Larry King finishing cream and, impressively, a bottle of Olaplex No3 Hair Perfector. Anyone who takes their haircare seriously will be over the moon with this hamper.

3. Beauty Sleep Hamper

(opens in new tab) Harvey Nichols Beauty Sleep Hamper £195 at Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) We know we're not supposed to have favourites, but this hamper is at the top of our Christmas lists this year. With a Slip silk pillowcase, a sublime ESPA candle, a Kiehl's facial oil, some This Works sleep-inducing bath salts, a self-heating Spacemasks eye mask and a jar of Harvey Nichols tea to top things off—you're guaranteed a blissful night's slumber after such pampering.

4. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Gift Set

(opens in new tab) Harvey Nichols Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Gift Set £390 at Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) Okay you got us, this isn't technically a hamper but we figured it's too good of a gift to leave off this edit. Containing a 70ml bottle of the cult Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 (trust us, everyone wants this perfume in their collection), along with a matching body lotion and candle, there's really no Christmas gift more luxe (and likely to be loved).

5. Home Comforts Hamper