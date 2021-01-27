Now is your opportunity to drop by and get involved our editorial hair shoot



On February 10th we are hosting a Live Virtual Hair Shoot with Authentic Beauty Concept. Join us behind the scenes on our virtual set and ask questions to Joseph Ferraro, Authentic Beauty Concept’s UK Ambassador and Lisa Oxenham, our Marie Claire Beauty and Style Director.

If you didn’t have Authentic Beauty Concept products in your shower before, you will after this. The holistic (yet premium) hair brand is certified vegan, with products free-from silicones and sulfate surfactants, all to enhance your hair’s natural beauty and keep it healthy.

Promising pure formulas, authentic hair results and bringing mindfulness and a sustainable edge to our hair routines, we will be using the brands four core ranges during our Virtual Hair Shoot to showcase how to create your perfect hair look at home.

We will be harnessing the power of the Hydrate Range (packed with antioxidant-rich mango and purifying basil to revitalize dry hair), the Glow Range (formulated with date and cinnamon extract to naturally enhance coloured hair), the Amplify Range (rich in green tea and lime extract to bring volume to fine hair) and finally, the Replenish Range (using maple and pecan nut extracts to deeply nourish damaged hair).

Whatever your hair concern, join us as we go live on the Marie Claire social channels to create visual hair masterclasses with industry experts and models.

The first 50 people will also receive full size samples to try and well as the following 500 will receive some samples in the post*. Please sign up and enter your details here: