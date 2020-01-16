How to care for natural hair according to an A-List hair stylist

Words by Stefan Bertin

With so many different techniques, methods, products styles, and tips for natural hair to try, it can sometimes be overwhelming to know how to care for your curls in the right way. With many A-listers on his roster, including Letitia Wright, Ella Eyre, Vick Hope and more, hairstylist Stefan Bertin has shared his top tips on how to care for natural hair, whatever your curl pattern.

Avoid over-washing

When caring for natural hair, it’s important to not over-wash as this can leed to drying out your locks. Try to stick to washing once a week, or longer, to avoid this. When washing, it is also important to not use water that is too hot, as this may strip your hair from needed hydration.

In between washes, use a refreshing water mist such as SheaMoisture Fruit Fusion Weightless Texture Spray, £10.99, Lookfantastic. This will keep hair revitalised, bouncy and fresh. Containing ingredients such as Imbe oil, lychee berry, reen apple and more, this non-greasy or tacky spray is the perfect in-between-wash product.

Sleep in silk

Sleeping with a silk or satin wrap or pillow is a curly girl essential. Using these overnight protects hair from moisture loss and frizz, meaning you can wake up with hydrated and more manageable curls – without doing anything! If you opt for a silk pillow, not only are there hair benefits, but these are hypoallergenic and can prevent sleep wrinkles.

Moisture, moisture, moisture

Adding moisture to natural hair is one of the most important steps in caring for your natural curls. While you may not wash your hair frequently, it is important to keep hair hydrated and lock in moisture, as this makes it more manageable and easier to style and look after.

Using a leave in conditioner like SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave In Conditioner, £12.99, Lookfantastic, is great, as you can leave this in to work its magic without rinsing. A deeply nourising formula containing Shea butter and peppermint helps to treat dry, damaged and brittle hair while promoting healthy hair growth, this protects against damage, breakage and split ends, and detangles and invigorates the scalp.

Protect against breakage

A huge problem area for curls is breakage, which can be caused by overheating and styling hair. Using protective styles and products can prevent locks from stretching and breaking, so opting for Bantu Knots and Rope Twists from time to time can be a hair saviour.

Protective styling products such as SheaMoisture Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter Braid Up Conditioning Gel, £12.99, Lookfantastic, aim to add suppleness to locks and avoid breakage from tugging and tightness. A lightweight formula, this conditioning gel is also great at preventing frizz and flyaways, with its added hydrating jojoba oil, soothing ucuuba oil and carrot seed oil formula.

Make sure you trim

Although we all love lengthy hair, it’s essential to keep up with regular trims to avoid more breakage and damage. Try to trim at least once every few months to maintain healthy locks, as healthy hair equals gorgeous bouncy curls.