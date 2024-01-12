Finding the best tweezers may not be the most riveting of beauty missions, but it is one that will serve you extremely well – and hopefully for the long-haul. Think about it: eyebrows frame the face (it's all in the shape), meaning a pair of quality, high performing tweezers is essential for your overall look.

But that's not the only time or reason tweezers come in handy; from removing a painful splinter to releasing a sore ingrown hair, a pair of these is indispensable.

If you buy the right pair, one will be enough for a lifetime – or at the very least, a large stretch of time. So here's everything to know about choosing yours...

What should you look for in a pair of tweezers?

Fides Baldesberger, owner of Rubis, explains: “The way to gorgeous brows [and so much more!] is investing in top range tweezers."

"There are a variety of different tweezer shapes on the market with different shapes having different functions. For example, pointed tweezers allow for the removal of everything from ingrown hairs to blackheads and whiskers as well as being lifesavers for pesky splinter removals."

To begin, however, she recommends opting for, "a fine tipped slanted edge tweezer to precisely pluck even the smallest and finest of hairs."

"It is also important to choose the material that your tweezer is made from carefully," she adds.

"I would recommend purchasing a pair of tweezers that have been made with surgical-grade steel, which guarantees high-quality, strength and durability, and they are less likely to lose their aligned tip. They will also last longer so you’re not having to repurchase tweezers for a few years, and they are easier to clean thoroughly between each use to avoid any nasty infections"

When buying your pair, Baldesberger also recommends analysing them upon first sight, and asking yourself the following questions:

"Are they accurately angled? Are they sharp? Do they look like they would dull or damage easily? Are they the right pair for your needs? (i.e. for removing splinters or for brow grooming)."

Browse our favourites below.

Best tweezers

1. Tweezerman Slant Tweezer

(Image credit: Tweezerman)

Tweezerman Slant Tweezer Specifications : Today's Best Deals £23 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Grips hair easily + Perfectly aligned + Made from stainless steel + Available in different colours Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive - Not as good as pointed tweezers for very precise use

They're a classic for a reason, and still to this day the most popular pair of tweezers out there. You can't beat Tweezerman, no matter which design or colour you pick up. We recommend the OGs in this vibrant pink hue, which offer precise grip for long and short hairs, a perfect alignment and an easy clean. They're made from stainless steel, resulting in a smooth, strong design that'll never let you down.

2. Rubis Professional Eyebrow Tweezers

(Image credit: Rubis)

Rubis Professional Eyebrow Tweezers Today's Best Deals £27.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Non-slip grip + Lightweight + Super accurate Reasons to avoid - An investment - Not as widely available as other leading brands

Coined the best tweezers available by makeup artist and brand founder Bobbi Brown, Rubis' designs are certainly up there with other better-known competitors. The Swiss brand's tweezers are unbeatable in many regards, with non-slip grip, precise, accurate tips and a rust and corrosion resistant material. We love this rose gold pair, which is perfect for millennials.

3. Refy Tweezers

(Image credit: Refy)

Refy Tweezers Today's Best Deals £8 at Refy Reasons to buy + Affordable + Very chic design + Stainless steel Reasons to avoid - Not as precise as some pricier options

If you're going to trust Refy brand founder Jess Hunt with one thing, it should be your brows. The Instagram star has become best known for her perfectly groomed, fluffy arches. So much so, that she launched her very first Brow Sculpt product off the back of their popularity. It was only natural then that a pair of uber-chic tweezers were to follow. These are a solid affordable option which come in a cool vegan leather pouch.

4. Anastasia Beverly Hills Precision Tweezers

(Image credit: ABH)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Precision Tweezers Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Cult Beauty Global View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Designed by a brow pro + Quality material Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive

Brand founder Anastasia Soare has always been best known for her approach to brows, which she has perfected on everybody from Cindy Crawford to Penelope Cruz. Her tweezers are therefore a totally solid pick, and one you can add to your ABH brow collection, which consists of some of the very best brow pencils and pomades out there.

5. KIKO Milano Pointed Tweezers

(Image credit: Kiko)

KIKO Milano Pointed Tweezers Today's Best Deals £6.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Great for precise use Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for general everyday use on things like brow maintenance

Buying a pair of supplementary pointed tweezers can feel unnecessary, but if you find some like Kiko's, you'll realise it needn't be expensive. Having a precise pair can come in really handy for those times you need extra precision; we're talking ingrown hairs and sore splinters. Kiko's do the job, all for less than a tenner. You really can't beat that.

6. Tweezerman G.E.A.R. Ingrown Hair / Splintertweeze

(Image credit: Tweezerman)

Tweezerman G.E.A.R. Ingrown Hair / Splintertweeze Today's Best Deals £21 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Perfect for ingrown hairs and splinters + High quality Reasons to avoid - Can feel expensive as a second pair

If you do have a little more money to invest in your secondary pair, you really can't beat Tweezerman (again!). These have been designed specifically to target sore ingrown hairs that are trapped, or for little splinters burrowed under the skin. They ensure a simple, pain-free rescue, no matter the emergency. Made from stainless steel, the brand promises these have 'near surgical accuracy,' which is pretty impressive.