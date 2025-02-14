I wore this perfume to the pub and found my friends sniffing my coat—safe to say, it's already in my 2025 Hall of Fame
Plus, I'm now a gourmand convert...
I have very few long-time loves when it comes to fragrance. As someone who is constantly sniffing the latest and greatest as part of my job, I'm hard to surprise; I know what I like, and rarely stray from it.
As a rule, I like smelling like a "man". By that, my preference leans towards the masculine, so your woody, leathery, tobacco and musk notes. Thus, colour me disinterested when gourmand fragrances took off last year—I prefer to eat chocolate and candy, not necessarily reek of them, you know? And then, like clockwork, I was introduced to Parfums de Marly's Valaya Exclusif.
I've worn it religiously for the past week, and have never gotten more compliments. I didn't even get this amount as a very early adoptee of Le Labo's Santal 33, back in 2011.
For years, I thought that gourmand scents couldn't possess the air of luxury I like in my perfumes. There was something about them that steered juvenile to me, even though I'm well aware of the dozens of excellent, high-end gourmands out there—so I stopped trying. In fact, I thought I was going to actively dislike Valaya Exclusif, until I sprayed it, and was proved very wrong.
Describing perfumes is the ultimate test of a beauty editor, but I'll give it a go... With the preface that Valaya Exclusif is an incredibly complex and transformative crowdpleaser.
On the first spray, I'm hit with an enveloping aroma of shaking out fresh cotton sheets; it's familiar, but surprising in its intensity. That rolls into smoked vanilla, molten and oozing wintery comforts, before the scent transitions into spring. Its powdery notes are spruced up and modernised with a juicy burst of white flowers, and the moreish richness of almonds. It's at once clean and fresh, but decidedly grown up, with woody base notes of akigalawood and sandalwood.
Key Notes: Velvety Almond, Bergamot, Mandarin, Orange Blossom, White Flowers, Powdery Facets, Akigalawood, Sandalwood, Ambroxan, Vanilla
Parfums de Marly looked back at French court dresses from the late 18th century when developing this scent; harking to the olde worlde practice of layering precious materials. But to me, this fragrance doesn't read historical or nostalgic on the nose. It encapsulates the "true elegance" that founder and artistic director, Julien Sprecher, was aiming for, sure, but it's resoundingly optimistic, evolving into something that is more "you" and less the scent you sprayed on in the morning.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Looking at the bottle, it's not exactly the kind of perfume you toss into your handbag. It's more deserving of a prime-time spot on your vanity, but still, it is just as comfortable in a silk dress and a pair of heels as it is on a Sunday afternoon, in jeans.
I normally lose my fragrances throughout the day, save for a residual whiff on the wrist, but this is one of the few scents that lingers on my skin. In fact, I quite like being re-introduced to it each morning. In just a week, it has earned a place amongst my tight edit of everyday perfumes; and if this is what I've discovered just two months into 2025, I can't wait for what the rest of the year has to bring.
Nessa's perfume Hall of Fame
Nessa Humayun is the Junior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
-
Resistance bands are one of the most versatile pieces of kit out there - 6 that experts use day in, day out
You'll be surprised by how these bands can improve your workout.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Stop what you're doing: 7 best Pilates exercises for legs to boost tone from home, according to top instructors
Looking for fresh inspiration for your next home workout?
By Katie Sims
-
We’re in the midst of a black cherry beauty takeover - these 6 products are actually worth adding to basket
Cherry season’s come early
By Jazzria Harris
-
We’re in the midst of a black cherry beauty takeover - these 6 products are actually worth adding to basket
Cherry season’s come early
By Jazzria Harris
-
Satin skin is the expensive and natural-looking finish that sits between dewy and matte—these are the best products
It's a natural glow that's never shiny
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I'm thrilled that this beauty product that I used to wear religiously when I was younger is back in a big way
Out with the childish and in with the chic
By Mica Ricketts
-
An expert colourist just confirmed that 'chestnut teddy bronde' is *the* colour change to make ahead of Spring
If it's good enough for Hailey Bieber and Zendaya
By Rebecca Fearn
-
They're alluring, interesting and down right sexy—trust me, these are the 8 most seductive fragrances
*Perfect* for date night
By Nicola Bonn
-
I tried a technique called moisture sandwiching and my skin has been the best it's been in a while
Happy and hydrated
By Lollie King
-
Frostbitten blush is proving to be the prettiest winter make-up look—here's how to wear it
It's giving *cold* ballerina
By Nessa Humayun
-
Whether you’re in a relationship or acing the apps—let these 9 nail looks serve as inspiration for your next date night
Your next date? Make it with your nail tech
By Jazzria Harris