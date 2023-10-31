As an editor, I can gift my loved ones any beauty product on their wish list—but this is the one brand I turn to year after year

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Clarins. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Ever since I started working in the beauty industry my family members have become beauty obsessed. They have become rather particular about the products they use. Now there are demands for efficacious skincare and beautiful make-up. They have become beauty experts by osmosis.

Gone are the days when I could gift slippers or a book. So each year whenever Christmas rolls around I know that a beauty gift wrapped under the tree is going to get me some serious brownie points. When it comes to beauty gifting, I always turn to trustworthy, heritage brands. Which is why the Clarins Christmas Boutique is the ideal one-stop shop for my entire family. I can get everything I need in one place.

Here's everything I'll be buying my family this year...

For my beloved mother...

"Something for the lines, darling. And something that makes me glow," is what I get from my mother when I ask her if she'd like any top-ups of skincare. This Christmas the Clarins Nutri-Lumière Skincare Collection has everything she could possibly want. The Nutri-Lumière Day Cream and Nutri-Lumière Night Cream nourish mature skin beautifully and restore a little of its bounce. I can't wait for her to try the Cryo-Flash Cream-Mask, which is inspired by cryotherapy and leaves skin feeling firmer and radiant after 10 minutes. I'm completely addicted to it and I'm sure she will be too. The Nutri-Lumière Treatment Essence is a great gentle exfoliator that gives skin a much needed boost of glow.

For my dear dad...

Clarins 12 Days ClarinsMen Advent Calendar £65 at Clarins

My dad - who, in the past, has been known to use shower gel for his body, face and hair - has suddenly started showing interest in skincare and grooming. That's why this year I've decided to get him the Clarins 12 Days ClarinsMen Advent Calendar. A beauty advent calendar is a great way to for him to try out some new products and trial a new skincare routine. I have a feeling he's going to love the ClarinsMen Shampoo & Shower - a step up from his normal multi-use product.

For my thieving husband...

One of the absolute joys about being a beauty editor is that I bring home some incredible products to try. The latest and greatest in skincare sits in my bathroom cabinet in full view of my husband and I've noticed that I'm clearly not the only one using it. My husband seems to have developed quite an interest in the contents of my beauty cupboard. I'm all for sharing, but he keeps finishing everything. The man needs his own skincare. The ClarinsMen Energising Experts Collection is perfect - it has everything he could possibly need to start the day right - a gentle, yet hard-working face wash, a lightweight moisturising gel and an brightening eye cream.

For my darling mother-in-law...

There's only one thing that my mother-in-law ever asks me to get her - Clarins Beauty Flash Balm. It has been her favourite skincare product for years. So it's a no brainer that the gift I'll be getting her this year is the Double Serum Collection, which includes both her hero and another of the brand's cult products, Double Serum, as well as a nourishing lip oil. All three come housed inside a beautiful oatmeal vanity bag, which she'll no doubt get a lot of use out of.

For my picky sister-in-law...

My sister-in-law is quite the make-up connoisseur and she's picky about what she uses. I just know that The Make-Up Collection will impress her this year. It includes the Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D Waterproof - one of the best waterproof mascaras out there - the SOS primer, which will help reduce the redness on her acne-prone skin, and a winning lip duo of Natural Lip Perfector and Lip Comfort Oil.

For my sporty brother...

I'm pretty sure my brother spends more time at the gym than he does anywhere else. The boy is so fit he makes Olympians look lazy. And do you know what I noticed the other day? He keeps his shower gel and face wash in a freezer bag inside his gym kit. Well enough is enough, the ClarinsMen Hydration Collection is perfect for him. It has a full size ClarinsMen Active Face Wash - his favourite cleanser - a Super Moisture Balm, Shampoo & Shower and a Shave and Beard Oil, all housed inside a smart washbag. No more excuses.