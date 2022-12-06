Here's how you can get 20% off the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream this Christmas

Looking for one of the best moisturisers (opens in new tab) around? You can't go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream (opens in new tab). This award-winning formula is loved by both beauty editors and make-up artists alike, but it doesn't come cheap.

So, what if we told you that you could currently get 20% off? That's right, you can save a whopping £15, and treat everyone in your family this Christmas.

In fact, Charlotte Tilbury are offering 20% off the entire site with the code GLOW20. All you have to do is spend £50 or more in order to bag yourself a bargain.

Be quick, as this offer ends on Saturday 10th December. Be right back, off to do all of our Christmas shopping...

What to buy in the Charlotte Tilbury sale

(opens in new tab) Charlotte's Magic Cream, was £75 now £60 with the code GLOW20 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) If you want hydrated, plump, smooth, bright skin, then this is the cream for you. Trust us, it really is magic.

(opens in new tab) Matte Revolution Pillow Talk Lipstick, was £26 now £20.80 with the code GLOW20 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) The shade that started it all. The Pillow Talk lipstick is an everyday essential in our opinion, so treat yourself whilst it's on offer.

(opens in new tab) Pillow Talk Luxury Eyeshadow Palette, was £43 now £34.40 with the code GLOW20 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) If you have any festive parties coming up, then you need this eyeshadow palette. With a selection of matte and shimmery shades, it will have you covered for any occasion.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, was £63 now £50.40 with the code GLOW20 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) Yes, you can also get a Magic Serum. All you have to do is massage a few drops into your skin morning and night before applying your Magic Cream and get ready to glow like never before.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Light Wand, was £29 now £23.20 with the code GLOW20 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) You might have seen this product all over TikTok, and it's not hard to see why. The clever wand adds a gorgeous glowing highlight-blush to the cheeks and is super easy to apply.

(opens in new tab) Filmstar Bronze & Glow, was £49 now £39.20 with the code GLOW20 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) If contour is more your thing, this palette comes with an easy-to-blend bronzer and highlighter to help achieve that 'sculpted' look.

Whether you are treating yourself or someone else this Christmas, don't miss out on this amazing deal!