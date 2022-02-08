Beauty sleep is real, people!
Anyone else finding it hard to get to sleep at the moment? We don’t know about you, but the minute our heads hit the pillow our brain suddenly goes into overtime. Millions of questions start running through our minds, from whether we’ve replied to that important work email to what we are having for breakfast. We find ourselves tossing and turning for hours, and waking up looking (and feeling) a little worse for wear.
We are in serious need of some beauty sleep, but we can’t do it alone. Luckily, there are loads of products available to help us drift off, and wake up looking like a new person. Check out our guide to how to achieve your best beauty sleep yet, and don’t forget to shop our best pillow mists, best silk pillowcases and best sleep masks for that added bit of luxury. If you’re really struggling, we also have lots of sleep remedies to help you get your full eight hours a night.
Is beauty sleep a real thing?
It might not sound like it, but believe it or not, beauty sleep is real. According to WebMD, your skin uses sleep to heal itself from any damage throughout the day. Not only that, but lack of sleep can lead to stress, which can cause breakouts and blackheads. Moral of the story? More sleep means clearer skin, brighter eyes and most importantly, more energy to tackle the day ahead.
The best products for the ultimate beauty sleep:
We’ve rounded up our top products for the ultimate beauty sleep, from relaxing body oils, cooling eye masks, lavender pillow sprays, CBD bath blocks and more. We’ve got loads of information on how they can help you drift off at night and their added beauty benefits, and after trying them out for ourselves, we couldn’t recommended them more.
Sleep Dharma Himalayan Bath Salts, £42 | Mauli
Mauli is founded on the principles of ayurvedic medicine. Instead of responding to the symptoms of bad health, all of the brand’s products are designed to prevent illness and nurture balance in the body. Good sleep is a huge part of staying healthy which is why we love these bath salts for soothing our senses and promoting great shut-eye.
Combining aromatherapy and ancient medicine, the himalayan salts relieve anxiety, help us to focus and calm us down in our pre-bed bath. This product is suitable for all ages and is stored in a reusable steel vessel.
this works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle, £26 | Lookfantastic
Nothing beats lighting a relaxing candle next to your bed at night and winding down with a good book. Our candle of choice? The 'Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle' by this works. It is expertly blended with pure essential oils of lavender and roman chamomile, creating a calming atmosphere for you to drift off.
Beauty Sleep CBD Concentrate 10ml, £25 | Balance Me
We are always on the hunt for 100% vegan, natural and cruelty free brands and we love Balance Me for its range of highly effective skin and body care products. On top of the brand’s tailored routines, the team have formulated great sleep aids that work - trust us.
This rollerball, which is made from high concentrate CBD, ylang ylang, lavender and cedar wood, has been helping us to gain clarity and good sleep over the past few weeks. It helps to soothe the endocannabinoid system (an intricate map of neurotransmitters in the body) which keeps things like your gut, metabolism, emotions and immune system working the way they should be.
Superskin™ Alt-Retinol Skin Paste, was £38 now £30.40 | Liz Earle
Once we are asleep, we love to use products that get to work on our skin overnight. Liz Earle has formulated this plant-based retinol paste that mimics traditional retinol without causing the tell tale irritation that lots of people get from the Vitamin A derivative. After we have cleansed and toned, we apply this twice a week and it leaves our skin feeling plumped, hydrated and glowing in the morning. Like the rest of the brand's products, this overnight miracle worker is Leaping Bunny certified and comes in a fully recyclable tube.
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil, was £50 now £37.86 | Feelunique
A bath is a great way to relax before bed, however, if you are more of a shower person, we couldn't recommend this Aromatherapy Associates oil enough. It combines the restful powers of vetivert, camomile and sandalwood, and was created by the brand's founder to address her own insomnia. The oil will slow your racing mind and prepare you for a night of restorative sleep.
Clear Quartz Crystal Eye Mask, £109 | Hayo’u
When we first opened this eye mask, we thought it was more of a fashion statement than a beauty product. Then, we started researching the power of quartz for calming the mind and releasing tension in the face. Soon we started using the eye mask for around 15 minutes a day and now, we're hooked.
The moveable crystals mould around the contours of your face to provide a cooling effect which soothes tired and tense eyes after a long day of looking at a screen. If we need an extra pick me up, we pop the mask in the fridge for around three minutes before applying it to our face which gives it extra oomph.
Pacifica Lavender Moon Body Wash, £13 | Cult Beauty
This 100% vegan and cruelty-free body wash is powered by natural ingredients to nurture your skin and help your stresses melt away. The product takes inspiration from the principals of aromatherapy, with a mix of antioxidant-rich plant extracts like aloe vera, rose flow, chamomile and lavender to help lull you into a deep sleep. Plus, the hyaluronic acid will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.
Sleepy Pillow Mist, £19 | Nourish London
Our Beauty and Style Director, Lisa Oxenham, first met Pauline Hili, the founder of Nourish London, earlier this year when they worked together on a project for the Soil Association. As soon as Lisa learnt about how great all of her products are for the planet and its people, she knew she had to stock up on the best sellers.
This pillow mist is by far one of our favourite products for great beauty sleep and it has become a mainstay on our bedside table. The unique mixture of nine essential oils (including geranium, patchouli, bergamot and lavender) is blended to sing you to sleep as soon as your head hits the pillow. One spritz of this and you’ll be catching up on lost sleep in minutes.
De Mamiel Anchor, £40 | Cult Beauty
This product is part of de Mamiel’s innovative Sleep Series, helping you to achieve a blissful slumber. The balm is designed to calm overactive nervous systems and soothe your mind. The base oil combines a blend of herbs, watermelon seed and passionflower oil to help absorb minerals such as magnesium, zinc and B vitamins. All you have to do is warm a small amount in your hands, place over your nose and breathe deeply. You can also rub it onto the inside of your wrists and décolleté to release tension.
Silk Scrunchie, £18 | ESPA
Tossing and turning at night? You might find yourself waking up with hair more frizzy than normal due to friction. We love these silk scrunchies from ESPA as they prevent frizziness and are super comfortable to sleep in. Say goodbye to tight bobbles and hello to your new best friend.
Perfect Night’s Sleep Hand Balm, £21 | NEOM
NEOM have created the perfect hand balm to send you off to sleep. It combines cocoa butter, shea butter, lavender, chamomile and patchouli, plus 11 other essential oils. Pop this product on your bedside table and apply a pea-sized amount every night, massaging into the skin and cupping your hands over your nose to breathe in the relaxing scent. You'll wake up refreshed, and your hands will thank you.
Restore – 25mg CBD Bath Block (Magnesium), £15 | Kloris
Bath bombs have always been a great way of reducing plastic waste because they don’t come in bottles like other bubbles, salts and oils. This Kloris bath block comes sealed in a biodegradable cellulose wrap which is great for the environment and keeps the product in tip top condition. Combining magnesium and CBD, two ingredients that are renowned for their easing, soothing and clarity-inducing qualities, this bomb is perfect for when you need help to relax and you’ve been lacking in great beauty sleep.