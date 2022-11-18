As an editor, these are the most luxe (but affordable) beauty gifts I'm buying this Christmas

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Beauty Pie. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Whenever someone asks me what the best beauty Christmas gift (opens in new tab) is, my answer is always the same: a Beauty Pie subscription (opens in new tab). For just £59 a year, you can gift your nearest and dearest (or, frankly, yourself) access to some of the most luxurious products in the game for just a fraction of their RRP. With many years of testing and trialling the best beauty products in existence under my belt, I can assure you that Beauty Pie gifts are some of the industry's most coveted.

How does it work, I hear you ask? Essentially, Beauty Pie provides direct-to-consumer beauty products. The brand saves money on fancy marketing and costly retail distribution and instead ships luxury beauty products straight to your door.

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

It's worth noting here, too, that most of Beauty Pie's products come out of the very same factories as some of your most beloved high-end beauty products—from make-up to skincare. If you want to buy Beauty Pie's products full price without signing up for a membership, you can—but trust me when I say that £59 annual fee to access Beauty Pie's very impressive member prices is well worth the one-off expense (you'll likely save the £59 in your first two purchases).

It's needless to say then, that when it comes to shopping for fussy beauty lovers at Christmas, I always recommend a Beauty Pie membership. Alternatively, do what I do and treat yourself to an annual membership and take advantage of the price savings for Christmas gifts. That way you can gift your loved ones super-luxurious beauty products without having to fork out a fortune.

From luxury candles (opens in new tab) and perfume to hydrating skincare, fool-proof make-up and sumptuous body care, Beauty Pie really does have all of your Christmas beauty gifting needs covered. In fact, this year's offering is so good that I've already dipped into the Beauty Pie gifts I bought for other people and have had to order replacements.

Keep scrolling for the 7 Beauty Pie gifts I've had to order two of this gifting season (one for them, one for me).

(opens in new tab) Beauty Pie La Poésie des Chiffres Eau de Parfume £28 at Beauty Pie (opens in new tab) Price shown is members' price. RRP £100. Key notes: fresh mint, marshmallow, lemon, cocoa flower, freesia petals, clary sage, vanilla bean, sandalwood, sugared cedar, patchouli

Like piping-hot, minty coco covered with scattered mini marshmallows, this perfume delivers all of the warming comfort of Christmas without any of the usual gimmicks. It's sweet, rich and warming, with every spritz making you want to stick on the fire and wrap yourself up in a cashmere blanket.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Pie La Poésie des Chiffres Velvety Body Moisture Crème £26 at Beauty Pie (opens in new tab) Price shown is members' price. RRP £65. With the exact same aroma as the aforementioned perfume, this body cream is an absolute delight. Every bit as comforting as the scent, the whipped, sumptuous texture leaves limbs gladdened during cold, winter months.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Pie Sleepeasy Luxury Mulberry Silk Pillowcase £34 at Beauty Pie (opens in new tab) Price shown is members' price. RRP £80. If you didn't already know, experts say that sleeping on a silk pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for both your skin and hair. It avoids abrasion that can lead to hair snapping and dry skin. This particular pillowcase is made with super-soft (and luxurious) mulberry silk.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Hot Oil Double Cleansing Balm £15.50 at Beauty Pie (opens in new tab) Price shown is members' price. RRP £45. If you're looking to buy a luxurious gift for the skincare lover in your life, I can assure you this cleansing balm will go down a treat. Formulated with super-nourishing oils, it melts away the day's dirt and leaves skin undeniably glowing, all while delivering one of the most mind-soothing cleansing experiences I've ever encountered.

