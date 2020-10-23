Beauty Bay Black Friday: What we know so far

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Beauty Bay is known for being like a sweet shop for beauty obsessives. So it goes without saying that we can’t wait for the Beauty Bay Black Friday deals to start rolling in on skincare, fragrances and make-up brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Even though Black Friday will be on Friday November 27 and Cyber Monday on November 30th you won’t have to wait until then to start shopping the bargains. Many retailers start discounting their products two weeks before the actual day.

So it’s advisable to start compiling your wish lists now.

What to expect from the Beauty Bay Black Friday sale in 2020

Rewind to last year. Cult classics like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette and Jeffree Star Cosmetics Jawbreaker Collection Supreme Frost were heavily discounted.

We’re expecting the same haul this year but also bargains on skincare, bath products and haircare by brands like Aesop and St Tropez.

Perfect if you’re treating yourself or shopping for Christmas presents.

How much does Beauty Bay’s delivery cost?

Beauty Bay has a number of postage options.

UK Tracked – £2.50 or free for hauls over £20

Click and Collect – £2.95 or free for hauls over £20

Does Beauty Bay offer any other discounts?

The good news is, Beauty Bay’s outlet is open all year round with prices up to 50% off.

Every account holder can also join the TRIBE. Each £1 you spend on a Qualifying Purchase from Beauty Bay’s Online Store awards you 5 TRIBE points if you are in LEVEL 1. You will earn 8 TRIBE points if you are categorised as LEVEL 2. And you will earn 10 TRIBE points if you are categorised as LEVEL 3.

From time to time you will be able to convert TRIBE points to perks such as early access to new products.