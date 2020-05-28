Why You'll Love Bloom Boutique!

Personalised Jewellery and Gifts

At Bloom Boutique, making jewellery and gifts uniquely your own is their passion. For sixteen years they’ve been helping the UK turn beautiful items into truly personal and memorable gifts, no matter if it’s for you or someone else. They combine on-trend pieces with a range of techniques like hand stamping, etching, and engraving for the total experience. Add names, dates, personalised messages, birthstones, and letter charms for their next birthday or anniversary!

While they specialise in gifts for women, they also have a rather large men’s section, a Mini Bloom section for kids, and even a selection of wedding pieces for your special day. Get started by checking out their bestsellers and don’t forget to keep reading for discount tips and codes for your next purchase.

A Great Investment

Whether you own a single piece of jewellery from Bloom or several, taking care of your pieces ensures that they’ll last for years, making them even more worth the money. There’s nothing worse than investing money into beautiful necklaces and earrings only to have them tarnish. To keep them looking fresh, polish using a soft cloth or gently buff, and be sure to keep your rings and other jewellery out of the water to maintain longevity. You can view their full product care instructions here!

Bloom Boutique Savings Tips

Buying jewellery and gifts should be a special process— don’t let the number in your bank account bring you down. Choose the bracelet or necklace of your (or their!) dreams with the savings tips below to avoid any post-purchase guilt and still get what you really want:

Sign up for their emails to instantly get 10% off your first order

Enjoy free standard delivery to your UK home address if you spend over £40

Take advantage of their free returns for UK customers if an item doesn’t work out

Students can enjoy an additional 10% off their entire website

Consider following their blog and social media pages for sneak peeks and special offers

Keep an eye out for larger sales like Black Friday or a mid-season sale for the best deals

Create a free account for faster checkout, special offers, and more

Make It Your Own

Whoever the person, whatever the occasion, Bloom has the perfect gift to make their day. Or, if you’re looking for a fun way to treat yourself, why not go for some personalised jewellery? Consider your next birthday gift, anniversary present, memorial gift, or just-because necklace covered with their wide selection of styles. They even have special categories for bridesmaid gifts and men’s gifts just in case you need a little inspiration.

Just choose the desired colour (silver, rose gold, champagne gold), the length or size, any upgrades, your script to add, birthstone if applicable, and if you want to add a special card to the gift wrapping. Keep in mind that all personalised items are ineligible for a return or refund, so be sure to double-check all of your details at checkout before placing an order!

Shop Sale Prices

Enjoy vintage-inspired jewellery and gifts on any budget with their sale! You’ll find stylish personalisable necklaces, birthstone bracelets, earrings, and even sets, all at discounted prices. You can shop by discount— 40%, 50%, or 60% off— or you can just select “view all” to see everything that’s available. With this option, we suggest that you take advantage of their filters to narrow down your search. Choose sale, type, price, colour, styles, collection, and personalisation to find the perfect piece for yourself or someone else!

