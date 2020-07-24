Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Social Media Competition Terms

1. The promoter of this competition is Future Publishing Limited (formerly TI Media Limited) (“Promoter“) which has its registered offices located at Quay House, The Ambury, Bath, BA1 1UA and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 02008885.

2. This competition will open on Friday 24th July 2020 and the closing date is Monday 24th August 2020.

3. There will be one (1) winner (“Winner”) of this competition. The Winner will win one (1) £150 StriVectin voucher. Two (2) additional winners (the “Additional Winners”) will be selected as runner-ups. The Additional Winners will each receive one (1) £50 StriVectin voucher. The terms for the £150 and £50 StriVectin vouchers (jointly, the “Vouchers”) are as follows:

All Vouchers can only be redeemed on the StriVectin website at URL https://www.strivectin.co.uk/ . Terms and conditions from StriVectin shall apply to the redemption of all Vouchers. All Vouchers shall not be exchangeable for cash and/or other alternatives. Each voucher shall be sent to the Winner or Additional Winners via email or DM, to redeem online at URL https://www.strivectin.co.uk Vouchers are valid for one (1) year from the date the Promoter’s fulfilment team contacts the Winner/Additional Winner(s); and Please allow up to 5 working days to receive the Voucher via Instagram DM or email.

4. The winner(s) are responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prize, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

5. This competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.

6. This competition is open to residents in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) aged eighteen (18) or over with access to the internet, excluding employees and past employees of Promoter, their printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of this competition. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

7. The Competition will run on the Marie Claire Beauty Drawer Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media platforms (“Competition Platforms”).

8. To enter this competition, you must complete all of the following steps on the Competition Platforms:

Step 1: You must follow any of the six (6) accounts on the Competition Platform:

Facebook:@MCBeautyDrawer AND @StrivectinUK

Instagram: @marieclairebeautydrawer AND @StrivetinUK

Twitter: @MCBeautyDrawer AND @StriVectin

Step 2: You must “like” the relevant photo on the Competition Platforms (“Entry Content”).

9. You must adhere to the Competition Platforms’ rules or terms of use or service in respect of this Competition. This Competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, the Competition Platforms.

10. Should you wish to gain an additional submission to this competition alongside your social media entry (i.e. following all four accounts as per paragraph 8 above), please visit URL comps.marieclaire.co.uk, and submit the relevant details.

11. You can only enter this competition online, via the Competition Platform. Entry made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

12. You undertake that nothing in the Entry Content is defamatory, sexually explicit, contains any dangerous activity or is profane, pornographic or violent, is derogatory of any ethnic or racial group, promotes any particular political agenda or message, reveals any personal information including names, email addresses or street addresses, or is otherwise offensive or illegal.

13. You confirm that (i) you are the person featuring in the Entry Content (if applicable) and you are the sole owner of any copyright in the Entry Content submitted by you; (ii) the Entry Content does not include any third party branding, logos, artwork or any other copyright work unless you have obtained the consent of the relevant owner of the work; and (iii) you have obtained the permission of any other person featuring in the Entry Content for it to be used in accordance with these terms and conditions.

14. By submitting an entry, you grant to Promoter and its respective parent companies, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, irrevocable and perpetual license to use, reproduce, modify, copy, transmit, broadcast, publish, create derivative works from, display, or delete the Entry Content (including, without limitation, the photograph, likeness, biographical information, voice, text, images, designs, audio and/or video clips submitted in entering the competition or any statement made by you concerning the competition) in whole or in part, and to incorporate it singly or collectively into other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed, including for promotional or marketing purposes. For the avoidance of doubt (but without limitation) this means that your name, location, and Entry Content may be displayed online and posted across Promoter’s publishing and social media platforms.

15. By entering the competition, you irrevocably and unconditionally waive in favour of Promoter, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, all moral rights in any Entry Content to which you are, or may at any time in the future be, entitled.

16. If necessary, you agree to sign any documentation that may be required for Promoter to make use of the non-exclusive rights you are granting to use the Entry Content.

17. Only one entry per person may be submitted. All entries will become the property of Promoter and will not be returned. Promoter accept no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted.

18. Entries must be made directly by the person entering this competition. By submitting an entry, you agree to be bound by these Competition Terms.

19. The winner(s) will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The decision of Promoter is final and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision.

20. Winner(s) will be notified by via the Competition Platform on or before [Tuesday 25th August]. Winner(s) will be given details of how to accept the prize. Prizes will be dispatched on or before [Tuesday 25th August] by email or DM.

21. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner(s). If the winner(s) cannot be contacted within 7 days, or if the winner(s) are unable to comply with these Competition Terms, TI reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random, or in the event that this competition is being judged, to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges.

22. Failure to respond and/or provide information requested, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements, may result in forfeiture of the prize.

23. Prizes are subject to availability and the prize supplier’s terms and conditions. The prize is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. Promoter accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the prize being withdrawn. In the event of the prize being unavailable, Promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

24. Promoter reserves the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries not entering into the spirit of this competition. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.

25. Insofar as is permitted by law, Promoter, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner(s) or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TI and/or Promoter, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

26. If you are a winner of this competition, you agree that Promoter may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity without any entitlement to any financial reward.

27. Any personal information, such as your name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by Promoter in accordance with its privacy policy available at https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.

28. In the event of a discrepancy between these Competition Terms and the details in the promotional material, the details in the promotional material shall prevail.

29. These Competition Terms will be governed by English Law and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.