The Queen just shared a sweet tribute to Meat Loaf

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After singer Meat Loaf sadly passed away aged 74 last week, fans the world over have been sharing their tributes to the rock ‘n’ roll legend. Yesterday, the Queen paid her own special tribute, as her Guards performed the late star’s Grammy award-winning track, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

As the royal troops performed a brass band rendition of the song, members of the public gathered outside Buckingham Palace to listen under the grey London sky. Many were touched by musical tribute, with some online viewers moved to tears.

“This has made me feel a bit weepy,” one fan replied to a video of the troops posted on Twitter, while another agreed: “Me too. Brass bands seem to often have that effect on me. Red eyes for the rest of the day!” Another echoed: “Well that escalated… I’m in tears. What a beautiful tribute.”

Another follower commented on the Royal Guards’ impressive range: “Love that our armed forces can do this to honour the man, entertain tourists and still be ready to protect HM as well as us at a moment’s notice! As musicians you know they like variety — this is great!”

Videos you may like:

Meat Loaf sadly passed away last week with his wife Deborah by his side. A statement issued by the family read: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”