The Queen has welcomed two new puppies and given them touching names

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen is often associated with her love of Pembroke Welsh corgis, supposedly owning over 30 dogs of that breed during her reign.

And from ‘Foxy’ and ‘Bushy’ to ‘Sugar’ and ‘Bisto Oxo’, the royal dogs have boasted some seriously minty pet names.

The last of the Queen’s corgis died in 2018 and one of her dorgis, Vulcan, sadly died just months ago, leaving the monarch with just one dog remaining, a dorgi named Candy.

This month, Queen Elizabeth made news as she welcomed two new puppies and gave them sentimental names.

According to sources, Her Majesty bought the two puppies, one corgi and one dorgi, online and paid £2650 for them.

The two new puppies are set to keep the Queen company at Windsor Castle and to help Prince Philip recover after his surgery.

In terms of names, the monarch decided on two sentimental monikers, naming one puppy after a relative and the other after a place close to her heart.

The Queen has reportedly named the Dorgi ‘Fergus’ after her uncle, Fergus Bowes-Lyon, and she has chosen the moniker ‘Muick’ for her Corgi, named after a lake in Balmoral that is known to be one of HM’s favourite spots.

Well, this is lovely.