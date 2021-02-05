The Queen has received some extremely sad news this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

These past few months have been no exception, with HRH stepping up to reassure the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, being more present on social media and even giving an impromptu speech to comfort the nation in this time of loss.

Queen Elizabeth – now on lockdown in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip – received some extremely sad news this week herself, as one of her closest friends sadly passed away.

Lord Vestey, a very close friend of the royal family, tragically passed away this week at the age of 79, just weeks after the sudden death of his wife Lady Celia.

Lady Celia, Prince Harry’s godmother, sadly passed away aged 71 in November last year.

This tragic news for the Queen comes just one month after the death of her first cousin, Lady Mary Colman, who sadly passed away in January at the age of 88.

Lady Mary and her husband Sir Timothy Colman were known to have a close relationship with the Queen and the extended royal family. They were even reported to be frequent guests at both Balmoral and Sandringham over the years.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected.