Princess Kate's medical privacy 'breached by staff' at The London Clinic
It's a 'major security' issue
Following weeks of speculation over the Princess of Wales' health and recovery following abdominal surgery, The London Clinic - where Kate was admitted as an inpatient for two weeks - are reportedly investigating a breach of medical privacy regarding the royal.
Kate remained at the hospital for two weeks post-surgery, and King Charles - who is currently undergoing cancer treatment - was also a patient at The London Clinic at the same time. The hospital in Marylebone has famously treated a number of high profile individuals, from members of the royal family to celebrities and government officials.
However, as the Palace slams 'wild conspiracy theories' about the Princess' health, a 'breach report' has been logged. According to a report by the Mirror, an investigation has been launched following a claim that 'Kate's confidentiality was breached while she was a patient' as 'at least one member of staff was said to have been caught trying to access' her private notes, per the article.
One source told the publication: "This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family. Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics."
A spokesperson for the ICO (Information Commissioner's Office) said: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."
Kensington Palace has also commented on the investigation, simply stating: "This is a matter for The London Clinic."
Although The London Clinic has not directly confirmed the report or offered more details, they said: "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information."
We will continue to update this story.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
