Princess Kate bonded with a "fellow Capricorn" during her latest royal engagement
Who knew the Princess was into astrology??
This one goes out to our astrology girlies.
While astrologists often comment on the dynamics between various members of the Royal Family, it's not often we get to see one of them actually address their horoscope.
Princess Kate is rewriting the rules of what it means to be a royal these days — BAFTAs bum tap, anyone? — and apparently, that includes addressing astrology.
During her latest solo royal engagement, the Princess of Wales met Nora, a 109-year-old resident at the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough.
Kate and Nora had a lovely chat, with the older woman revealing she loves to eat kidneys and Brussels sprouts.
During the visit, Nora showed the Princess the card she received from the late Queen Elizabeth II on her 100th birthday, and Kate couldn't help but notice the date it was sent on.
"It's your birthday on January 7? It's two days before mine! A fellow Capricorn," the Princess sweetly told her, according to Express.
Kate was born on 9 January, 1982, making her 41 years old.
Speaking to Marie Claire US recently, celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman labelled the Princess a "textbook capricorn."
"Capricorns are known for their business-like approach to life," Honigman explained.
"No nonsense, no drama, they just get on with the job at hand.
"Princess Catherine is a very typical Capricorn, always poised and coiffed, no matter how many bored children she has to contend with during official engagements.
"Capricorns are focused and persistent, hardworking and ambitious. As a textbook Capricorn, Princess Catherine works hard behind the scenes, away from the public eye, and also enjoys seeing some of her achievements celebrated.
"She’s meticulous in her presentation — never a hair out of place, clothes neat and flattering."
The royal certainly demonstrated some of these qualities during her visit to Slough on Tuesday, when she learned about the care home's clever use of different forms of interactive technology to give residents a more pleasant day-to-day experience.
Kate also looked as elegant as she always does, rewearing a camel coat by Max&Co, a navy jumper and trousers, and a blue handbag by French label Polène (opens in new tab).
