Why Kensington Palace was "careful" about releasing details around Princess Kate's birthday

The Princess of Wales celebrated her 43rd birthday this week. And after her challenging year - diagnosed with cancer in 2024, and spending the months since in recovery, it is expected that the Wales family will be having a particularly special celebration.

This was made clear on social media, with Prince William posting a rare tribute to his wife, crediting her "remarkable" strength amid her cancer recovery.

"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable," read the unprecedented tribute. "George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W"

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

It is not known how the Princess of Wales celebrated her birthday on Thursday, but it is expected that she marked the day privately with Prince William and their three children. And particularly given her ongoing recovery, it is likely that the celebrations would have been relaxed and intimate.

In fact, according to royal experts, Kensington Palace has been "careful" not to share details around her birthday, so as not to commit her to any set plans while she is still recovering.

"If you look at Kensington Palace and the way they handled this, they've been very careful," reported royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams via GB News, earlier this month. "We have absolutely no idea the way she will celebrate her birthday.

"There have been meetings we know she’s participated in, but they've been very very careful firstly not to give too much notice of this, and secondly not to commit themselves to anything," Fitzwilliams later continued of Princess Kate's 2025 schedule. "I'm sure we will see more of her, but there have been no dates or indications given, so I do think we have to be careful."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, that's that.

Happy birthday to the Princess of Wales!