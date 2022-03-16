Princess Charlotte gave an adorable wedding present to one of Kate Middleton’s best friends 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The best things in life are free, after all

It’s well known that Kate Middleton has got a close circle of girlfriends. After a difficult experience at secondary school, Kate thrived at Marlborough College during sixth form and it is here she met many of her closest pals.

However, one of Kate’s best friends is actually a family friend of the Middleton’s. Sophie Carter grew up in Norfolk, not far from the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, and is part of an inner circle of wealthy farmers and landowners known as the “Turnip Toffs”.

When Princess Charlotte was born, Kate made Sophie godmother to her daughter. And when Sophie married Robert Snuggs in 2018, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were page boy and flower girl.

Video you may like:

It was at the wedding, which took place in Norfolk, that Princess Charlotte was pictured giving Sophie a big hug. Sophie couldn’t have been given a sweeter gift from the princess.

Sophie went on to have her own daughter in 2019, who she named Amalia Rose Charlotte, after the Princess.

Last year, Princess Charlotte was lucky enough to gain another doting godmother, when Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe married Charlotte’s godfather Thomas van Straubenzee. Lucy also happened to be one of Charlotte’s teachers at Thomas’ School in Battersea, making their bond all the more meaningful.

According to The Sunday Times, Lucy and Thomas had been planning a big wedding for April 2021, where Princess Charlotte would be a bridesmaid and Prince William an usher.

However, the pandemic meant that the big day had to be cancelled, and the couple ended up getting married in a small ceremony at the Chelsea Old Church later that summer. We’re sure she will have been offered a cuddle from Charlotte all the same.