Prince William and Princess Kate's generous secret donation has been revealed
The Prince and Princess of Wales are the most talked-about couple in the world, with their family being front and centre in 2024.
The Wales family released an emotional video earlier this week in a rare move to mark the end of Princess Kate's chemotherapy treatment, with the mother of three expected to start her gradual return to royal duties this season.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," the Princess of Wales announced in a recent health statement. "Of simply loving and being loved."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
This week, the couple appeared to put this into practice, as it was revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales had made a major donation to a South London foodbank.
Southwark Foodbank was burgled on Sunday, with reports that thieves had stolen £3,000 worth of food and hygiene products, and a laptop.
After news of the burglary broke, the foodbank saw a surge in donations to replenish the stolen stock, with Prince William and Princess Kate being among those to pledge their funds to the recovery effort.
According to the foodbank, the Prince and Princess of Wales donated £3,500, with Kensington Palace confirming that the couple had wanted to privately offer their support.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A post shared by Pecan (@pecan121a)
A photo posted by on
"This surprise donation by the Prince and Princess of Wales - following such a difficult spell for their family - underlines their kindness and decency," explained Pecan chief executive Peter Edwards in a statement.
"After serious ill health, their first thought was of how to help others. Their generosity will inspire staff and volunteers to redouble Pecan's efforts to alleviate poverty in London."
The foodbank has confirmed that they have now replenished their stock.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025: The Highlights
Here's what you'll be wearing next season
By Sofia Piza
-
Emily In Paris creators have opened up about the show's major change going forwards
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Orlando Bloom’s sweet words about falling in love with Katy Perry are going viral
By Jenny Proudfoot