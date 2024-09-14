Prince William and Princess Kate's generous secret donation has been revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales are the most talked-about couple in the world, with their family being front and centre in 2024.

The Wales family released an emotional video earlier this week in a rare move to mark the end of Princess Kate's chemotherapy treatment, with the mother of three expected to start her gradual return to royal duties this season.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," the Princess of Wales announced in a recent health statement. "Of simply loving and being loved."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

This week, the couple appeared to put this into practice, as it was revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales had made a major donation to a South London foodbank.

Southwark Foodbank was burgled on Sunday, with reports that thieves had stolen £3,000 worth of food and hygiene products, and a laptop.

After news of the burglary broke, the foodbank saw a surge in donations to replenish the stolen stock, with Prince William and Princess Kate being among those to pledge their funds to the recovery effort.

According to the foodbank, the Prince and Princess of Wales donated £3,500, with Kensington Palace confirming that the couple had wanted to privately offer their support.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Pecan (@pecan121a) A photo posted by on

"This surprise donation by the Prince and Princess of Wales - following such a difficult spell for their family - underlines their kindness and decency," explained Pecan chief executive Peter Edwards in a statement.

"After serious ill health, their first thought was of how to help others. Their generosity will inspire staff and volunteers to redouble Pecan's efforts to alleviate poverty in London."

The foodbank has confirmed that they have now replenished their stock.

We will continue to update this story.