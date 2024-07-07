Royal experts describe the Prince and Princess of Wales as “the pillars on which the future of the monarch rests”

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked about in the world, with the family of five returning to the spotlight this summer.

The Princess of Wales has been recovering privately in Windsor following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, making her return to public life at June’s Trooping the Colour parade.

The Wales family’s return to the spotlight has been widely celebrated, with royal commentators hailing the Prince and Princess as the most popular members of the royal family. In fact, according to commentators, the couple have become "pillars" of the fold.

"William and Kate, far and away the most beloved members of the royal family, really are the pillars on which the future of the monarchy rests," explained Christopher Andersen, author of The King, in an interview with Fox News Digital. “If either one of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down.”

He continued: “At the moment, Kate is at her most vulnerable. The ground beneath Kate is shifting in major ways. Only time can tell if she can stand strong."

"The last few months have been a test of their strong partnership," added former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond in a recent interview with OK Magazine .

"[Kate] adores William," she continued. "He is her rock and has supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flack from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her. So she adores her man. I think their marriage is stronger than ever."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties permanently, but the mother of three did release a personal health statement earlier this year to thank the public for their support.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," read Princess Kate's health update. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later concluded. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.