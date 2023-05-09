This is why Kate and William were late to the Coronation, apparently

You would be forgiven for thinking that all went according to plan at this past weekend's historic Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

But particularly eagle-eyed royal fans spotted an inconsistency as the day unfolded, and chalked it up to Prince William and Princess Kate arriving late.

According to royal author Omid Scobie, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in fact late, but don't worry: there were no extra dramatic reasons for their delay, just some minor snags.

"The room for error was nil," Omid wrote in a Harper's Bazaar report. "And thankfully, due to the weeks of rehearsals that the royals took part in ahead of the coronation, the day went ahead smoothly."

The Finding Freedom author continued: "In fact, apart from Prince William and Princess Kate joining the procession late (children were to blame, a source tells me), and Camilla’s ladies in attendance — sister Annabel Elliot, and Queen’s companion the Marchioness of Lansdowne — accidentally creating an unfortunate wedgie moment out of her silk Bruce Oldfield dress on the way into the Abbey, very few hitches took place."

We won't dwell on the wedgie incident, but let us elaborate on how viewers realised that Kate and William had somewhat disrupted the schedule.

According to OK!, the order of service for the ceremony read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated.

"Their Majesties The King and The Queen arrive at the West Gate. A fanfare is sounded. All stand."

But Kate and William arrived at the church after the King and Queen, who had to wait in their carriage and ended up walking into the Abbey in front of the Waleses.

While we don't know exactly what happened with the children to make the family late, it sounds like it was all quickly resolved, and all's well that ends well.