Kate Middleton will reportedly miss out on this privilege when Prince William becomes King

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and has been since she married into the royal fold.

She became Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and has since gone on to become one of the most vital members of the royal family, with her role elevated to ‘Queen in waiting‘ due to her popularity.

‘As the Prince Andrew scandal shows, the monarchy is in desperate need of reassuringly conventional royal performers,’ explained Patrick Jephson, a former worker for Princess Diana, earlier this week. ‘Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need. It’s no exaggeration that the Windsors’ future lies in her hands.’

The Duchess is expected to soon become the Princess of Wales, but it is her future role of Queen that is making the most news, with one particular privilege she will have to miss out on getting the world talking.

The perk in question? Not having to carry a passport.

Yes, the monarch doesn’t have to carry a passport, as the documents are issued in the name of Her or His Majesty.

However, unfortunately when Prince William becomes King, the privilege will not be extended to Kate, and she and the Cambridge children will still have to carry their passports when they travel.

