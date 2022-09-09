In pictures: How the UK reacted to the Queen’s death

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As the sad news of the Queen passing away yesterday, and Buckingham Palace confirming the news, filtered around the UK, certain traditions were upheld, while royal fans gathered at Buckingham Palace.

Announcing the news last night a statement from the palace read: ‘The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.’

As the news was announced a double rainbow, next to a dark sky, appeared above Windsor Castle, with many on social media saying that the image added to the sombre moment across the UK.

Certain protocols had been put in place, if the Queen died, including her death being announced via a sign on the gates of Buckingham Palace. Fans, outside the Queen’s residence, watched as the footman appeared in mourning clothes, crossing the gravel and pinning a black-edged notice to the gates. While this was happening the palace website was also transformed into a sombre, single page, showing the same text on a dark background.

Flags around the country, including at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, were also lowered and flew at half mast yesterday, and will continue to while the UK is in its official mourning period.

People around the country also paid their respects, with hundreds of royal fans turning up at the gates of Buckingham Palace and her home in Scotland, Balmoral, where the Queen passed away.

Black taxi drivers also marked her death as they parked their vehicles on The Mall, right in front of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles, who is now known as King Charles, also gave a brief statement, following Operation London Bridge protocol, saying: ‘We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

‘During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.’