How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honoured Remembrance Day

Prince Harry, a former army captain, and Meghan Markle both shared a moving message on Remembrance Day to honour veterans across the world and fallen soldiers. The message was shared on the pair’s official website Archewell, addressing the “tremendous sacrifices" of servicemen and women.

“On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor service members across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service,” their joint message read, alongside a photo of the pair standing across soldiers carrying flags (including an American one).

It continued that they were “proud” to work with a number of military organisations, including Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation, veteran support charity The Mission Continues and Team Rubicon; an organisation of veterans focused on disaster relief.

Prince Harry in 2014 during his military tour of Afghanistan on Remembrance Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Today and every day, thank you for your service,” the message continued.

Prince Harry has worked extensively with veterans and military families over the years. He has raised awareness of issues they face in his interviews and through his Invictus Games tournament: a charitable global sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. A Netflix documentary series focusing on its competitors called Heart of Invictus is set to be released this year, as part of the couple’s production deal with the streaming platform.

Supporting military veterans and active servicemen and women is a cause near and dear to Prince Harry's heart, as he previously served in the British army for ten years and across two tours of Afghanistan. Over his Afghanistan deployment, he also served as an Apache helicopter pilot .