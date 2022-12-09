Harry and Meghan have a "twin soul connection," relationship expert says
This is so sweet
Watching the first three episodes of the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix, it's pretty obvious that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a beautiful love story.
If nothing else, they wouldn't have put themselves through as much pain as they have in recent years if they didn't really love each other.
And for one relationship expert, the fact that Harry and Meghan are meant to be is fairly undeniable, as we see so many signs of how much they care about each other in the documentary.
"You can definitely say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be twin souls — they show most of the hallmarks of the connection," Cassady Cayne, a relationship coach and founder of Twin Flames 11:11 tells Marie Claire UK.
"The true twin-soul connection is usually transformative in some way, breaking off from the earlier chapters in life and opening to a completely new phase — just like the royal couple seems to have experienced."
Cassady also explains that Harry and Meghan's many apparent differences might have actually served to bring them closer together.
"It's also common for twin flames to come from very different backgrounds, such as being of different races or having wide age differences, or coming from different countries or cultures," she says.
"The purpose of this is to expand or even break traditional boundaries around love, paving the way for acceptance around relationships that go beyond what is traditionally accepted or seen as 'normal.' And that's something Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done in a big way."
For the expert, Harry and Meghan may have "triggered" other royals because of their habit of breaking with tradition.
"The twin flame connection is all about love for the sake of love, so it's common that people around the twin flame pair are triggered as old perceptions and 'rules' are challenged," Cassady says.
"It's not usually an easy connection to deal with, as the royal couple has experienced — but the deep bond of love between twin souls means that they often feel like it's 'them against the world' and that they share an important purpose in life.
"The pushback they are receiving from family and tradition will likely bring them closer together and not weaken their relationship."
Throughout the docuseries so far and in photographs we have seen in the past, Harry and Meghan are often seen holding hands, as if to reassure each other that they're safe together. They also laugh together, share inside jokes and seem to genuinely really like each other, so they certainly look closer than ever these days.
"I think that historically, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be seen as notable figures who challenged tradition for the sake of love and individuality," Cassady continues.
"And that's something very of our time and their generation's values."
