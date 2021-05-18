Here’s how you can support victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The world has watched in horror this week as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has descended into tragedy.

Relentless rocket attacks and air strikes between Gaza and Israel have left hundreds dead and many more injured, with Sunday marking the deadliest day of the week-long conflict.

At least 1,235 Palestinians have been injured by the airstrikes on Gaza this past week according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, with the death toll in Gaza approaching 200. And according to the Israel Defense Forces, ten Israelis have been killed by rockets fired from Gaza.

‘The level of violence and injury sustained over the last few days is unbearable and unacceptable,’ stated Hellen Ottens-Patterson, Head of MSF in Palestine. ‘We are deeply concerned for the safety of the civilian population.’

As the number of civilian casualties rise, so do the calls for a ceasefire, with Joe Biden voicing his support after eight days of violence.

UN Secretary General António Guterres also released a statement to remind ‘all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs’.

As distressing video footage of crumbling buildings, homes being destroyed and children being recovered from rubble circulates online, people have been taking to social media to ask how they can help.

The answer? By supporting organisations giving aid on the ground.

As the urgent demand for medical attention overwhelms local hospitals and essential services, several organisations are supporting local health authorities to provide vital medical care to those who need it.

Here are four organisations on the ground that you can support right now…

1. Doctors without Borders

DONATE HERE

Doctors without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) has been present in the Gaza strip for decades, supporting the local health authorities in providing vital care.

‘Our teams were confronted with serious injuries caused by the Israeli police to men, women and children,’ stated Hellen Ottens-Patterson, Head of MSF in Palestine. ‘They treated children as young as 12 who had been injured by rubber bullets. The violence was the worst that MSF teams had witnessed in Jerusalem in years.’

2. Palestine Red Crescent Society

DONATE HERE

The Palestine Red Crescent Society is a humanitarian group that has been operating on the ground in Gaza. It has been vital in the assessment and stabilisation of hundreds of patients with stun grenade, rubber bullet and blunt trauma injuries. MSF has been working with The Palestine Red Crescent Society.

3. United Hatzalah

DONATE HERE

United Hatzalah is an Israeli volunteer-based emergency medical services organisation based in Jerusalem. With a network of over 6,000 volunteer medics, it provides immediate medical intervention and treatment on the ground.

4. Palestine Children’s Relief Fund

DONATE HERE

Palestine Children’s Relief Fund has been on the ground for 30 years, providing direct humanitarian aid. The organisation provides tens of thousands of Gaza’s children with clothes, food and medicine, giving free care for injured children and training for local doctors.

We will continue to update this article.