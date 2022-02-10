Fall in love with coffee this Valentine’s Day

Indulge your loved one...

In partnership with Mr Black

There’s under a week to go until Valentine’s Day and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift for your loved one, don’t panic. Team Marie Claire have you covered with our gifting guides on everything from sentimental jewellery to Galentine’s Day gifts and sexy gifts for couples. So, regardless of whether you’re newly taken, happily single, merrily married or not ready to put a label on it, we’re here to simplify the process behind putting a smile on your loved one’s face.

The age-old adage that ‘the quickest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach‘ applies to all and never more so when it comes to universally adored, coffee.

Founded in 2013 by awarded-distiller Philip Moore and designer-turned-coffee-snob Tom Baker, Mr Black Roasters & Distillers was built from their shared belief that “coffee, when done well, is delicious, drinking is fun and we should put those two things together more often”. In the founders native Australia, coffee is more than flavour, it’s part of the culture: a ritual, obsession, aesthetic, experience and community. Mr Black embodies that ethos and is committed to coffee having a space alongside the historical go-to’s of evening drinks.

Ideal for the espresso martini lover in your life, Mr Black is rich with a luxurious edge. Already established with a full range of cold brews, Coffee Amaro, White Russians and more, they’re celebrating the month of love by launching; Italo Disco.

Italo Disco, £35 | Mr Black

Crafted with Brazilian beans and roasted for a dark, espresso roast with notes of caramel, dark spice and cacao, coffee connoisseurs will enjoy a long, bittersweet finish. Our editors recommend generously drizzling a hot shot of yours over a scoop (or three) of ice cream for the most delicious affogato you’ll ever make.